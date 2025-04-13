GD Supplies Starts Selling Alephium Miners in the USA

USA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — GD Supplies is a trusted crypto mining supplier in the USA and Canada. Recently, this company started selling its new Alephium miners in the USA. As a leading distributor of ASIC mining machines, they demonstrate professionalism and long-term commitment by offering top Alephium miners, including the Bitmain Antminer AL1 Pro, IceRiver AL2 Lite, Bitmain Antminer AL1 (15.6Th), and more. That will help both novice and experienced users get a dedicated and powerful Alephium coin mining machine to mine Alephium.

Alephium (ALPH) is a crypto-mining coin like others. However, it comes with many advantages that other coins may lack. The Alephium Miners that GD Supplies offers are designed to focus on providing scalability, security, and energy efficiency. Alephium coin is one of the most demanding mining solutions. People who want to prioritize safety and security in their mining operations. This coin uses the BlockFlow algorithm, which is inspired by sharding to enhance transaction speed and decentralization. Their Alephium miners are low-energy mining solutions that make your Alephium mining easy and efficient.

The best Alephium miners that GD Supplies offers go through a proper evaluation process. Their team of experts performs a series of inspections to ensure that their crypto mining machine provides functionalities as expected. Whether it is checking the hash rate, durability, and temperature conditions, they ensure that every feature of their machine is premium and optimal for their customers. Moreover, GD Supplies has a strong local and global presence in the market. This makes their delivery process seamless and before the deadline.

In this announcement, the CEO of GD Supplies says, “Today, our entire team at GD Supplies is excited to announce that we are going to begin selling our Best Alephium Miner in the USA. Having established a strong presence and distributed many ASIC miners across various cities, we already have well-versed hands in meeting the demands of mining enthusiasts in the US. By introducing our new Alephium Miner, we want to contribute to the mining journey of individuals and industries so that they can mine their Alephium coins efficiently. Our high-performance crypto miner comes with low to high hash rates. That you can choose according to your unique concerns. They are also optimized for both solo and pool mining, giving you flexibility and scalability in your mining. Whether you want to use a lightweight or heavy operation-based mining machine, you can use custom Alephium mining hardware from our company.”

Next, the chief marketing officer adds, “We are pleased to offer our customers the latest Alephium miner today at competitive prices. I work with my marketing team to reach out to the right people who want to find the best ASIC miners for their range of coins, whether it’s for Bitcoin, Solana, Dogecoin, or Alephium. With our new products for Alephium mining, we are excited to help those who want to mine Alephium and any other coin that follows the BlockFlow algorithm. Our latest range of Alephium models, whether it is the Goldshell AL Box II Plus, Bitmain Antminer AL1 Pro, Goldshell AL Box Miner, or any other. We are going to empower mining enthusiasts who want to start mining while prioritizing security and fast transactions. We hope mining enthusiasts in the USA will choose our dedicated mining machines and order custom solutions tailored to their needs.”

The Bitmain Antminer AL1 Pro that GD Supplies sells is one of the most powerful miners for Alephium. It comes with a maximum hash rate of 16.6 Th/s while consuming 3730 W of power. This ASIC Miner is suitable for those who already have mining experience, as it comes with a complex setup and a dedicated cooling system. The Bitmain Antminer AL1 is another machine that GD Supplies is introducing in the USA. This miner is suitable for both solo and pooling mining and is dedicatedly designed to mine ALPH. It offers a maximum hash rate of 15.6 th/s while consuming 3510 W of power. It is better for both industrial and large-scale mining purposes. There are many other Alphium mining machines that the company has to make your mining journey fast and efficient.

About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is a trusted supplier of ASIC miners in Canada and the USA. This company has a large collection of ASIC mining hardware dedicated to all popular coins, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Aleo, Alephium, Litecoin, and many others. They are known for their fast and efficient distribution services due to their strong logistics network, reliable customer support, and commitment to delivering high-quality mining hardware on time. They have models from all the demanding brands, including Bitmain, Goldsell, Iceriver, and many others. That allows GD Supplies to provide the latest models of these brands after their launch. Their strong presence helps countless mining people to get their suitable hardware and make their mining journey fast and profitable.