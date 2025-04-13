Shreekant Patil Facilitate International Business Opportunities for Nashik’s Exporters at NIMA

Shreekant Patil Organized Buyer Seller Meet At NIMA, Nashik from 29th March to 1st April — 2025

Nashik, India, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ —Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor and NIMA Committee Chairman, successfully organized a Buyer-Seller Meet with a Vietnam delegation ay NIAM to promote Nashik region’s exports in food processing, agriculture, and medicinal herbs. Over 20 factory visits and discussions with over 100 exporters were held, strengthening Nashik’s international trade opportunities.

Nashik Exporters Celebrate Strong Global Ties through NIMA’s Buyer-Seller Meet with Vietnam

CE Shreekant Patil Guides at Buyers Seller Meet with Vietnam Delegate at NIMA Nashik on 31st March 2025

Nashik, India — From March 29 to April 1, 2025, Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor and Senior Consultant at NPCI under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, along with NIMA (Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association), organized a productive Buyer-Seller Meet with a Vietnam delegation. The event was focused on promoting Nashik region’s export potential, particularly in food processing, agriculture products, and medicinal herbs. Mr. Kha, the founder of Lekhamart, led the Vietnamese delegation, which met with local exporters to explore international opportunities.

CE Shreekant Patil Felicitated at Buyer Seller Meet with Vietnam Delegate at NIMA Nashik

As part of the initiative, more than 20 factory visits were conducted across Nashik to discuss export possibilities. On March 31, a significant discussion session was held at NIMA House, with over 100 exporters attending. During the session, Shreekant Patil addressed exporters on government schemes, incentives, and export promotion councils, while emphasizing the importance of utilizing incentives for export growth. Mr. Kha was honored for his contribution and commitment to promoting global trade relations.

CE Shreekant Patil answers exporters query at buyer seller meet at NIMA Nashik.

Shreekant Patil expressed gratitude to Mr Ashish Nahar, Mr. Santosh Mandlecha, Mr. Milind Rajput and Mr. Shubham Kankrej for their invaluable assistance in ensuring the success of the program. Moving forward, NIMA plans to continue fostering international trade relationships, aiming to bring more foreign delegates and embassies to Nashik. This initiative is aligned with the Indian government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Exporters at Buyer Seller Meet with Vietnam Delegate at NIMA Nashik on 31st March 2025.