Grow Inn Steps Expands Reach with New Branch Opening in AECS Layout, Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Grow Inn Steps, a leading provider of high-quality early childhood education, after-school programs, and innovative learning solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest branch in AECS Layout, Bangalore, Karnataka. This expansion marks a significant step in Grow Inn Steps’ commitment to providing accessible and enriching learning experiences to children in Bangalore.

The new branch, located at 1374, E Block, 5th Main Road, AECS Layout, Kundalahalli – 560037, will offer a range of programs designed to foster growth, creativity, and a love of learning in young children. These programs include playgroup, nursery, kindergarten, after-school tutoring, and specialized workshops.

“We are delighted to bring Grow Inn Steps to AECS Layout,” said Ms. Anshul Goel, Founder of Grow Inn Steps. “We believe that every child deserves a nurturing and stimulating environment to learn and grow. Our new branch is designed to provide just that, with experienced educators, state-of-the-art facilities, and a curriculum that focuses on holistic development.”

The AECS Layout branch boasts spacious classrooms, a dedicated play area, age-appropriate learning resources, and a safe and secure environment. Grow Inn Steps is committed to creating a positive and engaging atmosphere where children can thrive and reach their full potential.

Grand Opening Event:

The grand opening event is scheduled for 15 April 2025 at 10:00 AM at the new branch. The event will feature activities planned for the opening, a tour of the facility, interactive workshops, a meet-and-greet with the staff, and special offers. Parents and children are invited to attend and learn more about the programs offered.

About Grow Inn Steps:

Grow Inn Steps is dedicated to providing high-quality education and care to children in a nurturing and stimulating environment. With a focus on child-centric learning, personalized attention, and innovative teaching methods, Grow Inn Steps strives to empower children to become lifelong learners and confident individuals.

Contact:

Grow Inn Steps

Email- info@growinnsteps.com

Phone- +91 8586801737

Website- www.growinnsteps.com