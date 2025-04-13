Jahez International organizes a series of community-driven and customer focused initiatives during March

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Jahez International Company (“Jahez International”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, organized a series of community-driven and customer focused initiatives during March. These included strategic partnerships, exclusive collaborations, exciting competitions, and traditional celebrations, reflecting the Company’s broader strategy to engage with its customers and support the community.

Recognizing Ramadan as a time that brings people together through shares values and traditions, Jahez Internation implemented its March initiatives in a way that balanced its social impact in the community while engaging its customers. Each initiative launched during the period was selected to address different community needs while offering customers meaningful ways to celebrate the values behind the Holy Month. Whether through its exclusive offerings, community-driven activities, or charitable initiative, the Company created experiences that aligned with its audience, further strengthening its role as a pioneer in the food delivery service and contributor to society.

Bader Al-Ajeel, Chief Executive Officer of Jahez International, said, “We at Jahez International are committed to creating long-term value through initiatives that strengthen our role as contributors to the Kuwaiti community. This Ramadan, we aligned our efforts through strategic partnerships and specific programs that support various causes and spread awareness, while also deepening our engagement with our valued customers. These initiatives are part of our broader roadmap for 2025 that integrates social responsibility into our operations.”

Al-Ajeel added, “Jahez International highly values the relationships it has formed with institutions that operate in the government and private sectors, and entrepreneurs. Our commitment to serve as contributing members of the community drives us to continuous search for innovative ways to collaborate with our partners to create a stronger and wider impact.”

Special Ramadan promotions for customers

During Ramadan, Jahez International also launched the ‘Jahazeyat Menu’, a special sharing box priced at KD 2.950. It included stuffed grape leaves, chocolate fudge, muhalabiya, and a festive Girgean gift box. Customers could easily find it on the Jahez App under its own listing. In addition, Jahez offered KD 1 cashback on every dessert ordered, adding further value for its users during the season.

Partners and exclusive collaborations

Jahez International highly appreciates its partnerships and collaboration with restaurants and entrepreneurs in Kuwait. Stemming from this approach, the Company introduced a TV series called “Qafsha Show” for it Jahez Partners. The series aired on KTV and online platforms and covered different topics and featured a different Jahez Partner daily. Through the show, guests highlted their Jahez-affiliated restaurants and the stories behind them, offering viewers a closer look at the people and passion driving local businesses.

Additionally, Jahez introduced its exclusive collaboration between doh! and Chef Sawsan Matbakhi which introduced a new special menu item. The modern twist on the “Omu Ali” dish was available exclusively through the Jahez App for delivery and featured on doh!’s own e-commerce store, enhancing the Ramadan dining experience.

Spreading joy amongst the community

Celebrating with the younger generation during Girgean, Jahez International partnered with Weyay Bank to distribute 10,000 gift boxes in Andalus Mall and the Surra area. The event featured live music and entertainment activities, creating a festive atmosphere for the children and their families.

On Mother’s Day, Jahez International offered complimentary deliveries on flowers through the ‘Jahez Flowers’ tab listed on the Jahez App. The initiative served as a form of appreciation to customers purchasing followers to the important women in their lives. The Company promoted the complimentary delivery on Jahez App and on its social media platforms.

Following its success during last Ramadan, Jahez International hosted its annual Baloot Competition from March 9th–11th. This year’s edition attracted 132 teams, all competing for the first-place prize of KD 1,500 and a second-place prize of KD 750. The atmosphere was lively and charged with excitement, as participants showcased their skills while friends and family cheered them on. The first and second place winners were presented with their cash prizes from Jahez International and recognized for their exceptional Baloot skills.

Similarly, Jahez International hosted a Jackeroo Competition for women, which was held at Andalus Mall on March 7th and 8th. A total of 64 teams competed for the first place prize of KD 1,000, with the team in second place receiving KD 500 . The competition drew a strong turnout, with an energetic atmosphere that built up till the final round where one team emerged as the winner. Both events reflected Jahez International’s commitment to creating meaningful engagement through culturally relevant experiences.

Making a difference with charities

As part of its initiatives for March, Jahez International organized an ‘Iftar Saem’ initiative, in which the Company distributed over 4,000 Iftar meals during Ramadan. The initiative was launched in collaboration with Zajel Kuwait, a local non-profit organization, who assisted Jahez International in setting up the initiative and distributing the meals. Additionally, the Company participated in the ‘Longest Iftar Table’ Initiative, a renowned event held at Souq Sharq where people gather to break their fast.

Additionally, Jahez International initiated strategic partnerships with four local charities. These charities included Direct Aid Charity (Al-Aoun Al-Mubasher), Balad Alkhair Society, Al-Waqf Al-Ensani Society, and Alnajat Charity. The partnerships will see the launch of a series of initiatives that will be implemented throughout the duration of the MOUs, in addition to recently launched programs. This significant step marks Jahez International’s vision of becoming a strong contributor to society, both in Kuwait and across the world. The Company will be promoting these initiatives through the Jahez App and its digital platforms to raise awareness on the various causes.

It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative customer centric approach. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers’ hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.

About Jahez

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.