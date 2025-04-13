Germantown Philadelphia Fashion and Arts Festival 2025

PHILADLEPHIA, USA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Sat June 28, 2025

10am to 8pm

In the heart of Germantown Ave, where the former site of the United States of America White House was once located before Washington DC, where President George Washington once lived, Fashion & Arts come in between Armat Street south two (2) blocks to Coulter Street on Germantown Ave. This district has been designated a National Historic Landmark since 1965 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1966.

A full day of events. Arts, Crafts, Vendors, Fashion, Runway, Music, and Models.

Septa public transportation has agreed to a street closure and all traffic will be re-routed according to our permits.

Historical Significance

Germantown has played a significant role in American history. It was the birthplace of the American antislavery movement, the site of a Revolutionary War battle, the temporary residence of George Washington & the White House, the location of the first bank of the United States, and the residence of many notable politicians, scholars, artists, and social activists.

Event Highlights

Music Starts – 10:00am – FREE EVENT

Fashion Runway Show down Germantown Ave Historical District

Schoolhouse Lane to Coulter Street – Outdoors 12 noon to 4:30pm

FREE EVENT

Fashion Runway Show Awards Ceremony down Germantown Ave

Schoolhouse Lane to Armat Street – Outdoors 6pm to 8pm

FREE EVENT

Black Tie Event After Party – Indoor Fashion Performance

8:30pm Treasures Nightclub 5549 Germantown Ave. 19144. 21 and up. $30

A wide selection of vendors!

10am to 8:00pm

Fashion Designers & Models

Feel Free to reach out to us to be a part of this extraordinary event.

Feature Performances

MC Rockin’ Rusty Stone from The Trammps

Golden Fleece Records, Atlantic Records, Buddah Records (SONY),

Philadelphia International Records (SONY) (Gamble & Huff)

MC Rockin’ Rusty Stone, from the legendary 1979 Grammy Award Winning Band The Trammps who’s song “Disco Inferno” was included in the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack and reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, #1 on the Billboard Dance charts, and #16 in the UK. At its peak, the album broke records as the best-selling album of its time, surpassing even the giants like The Beatles and Michael Jackson.

The song Disco Inferno was covered by Tina Turner on her 1993 What’s Love Got To Do With It soundtrack, and by Cyndi Lauper on the 1998 A Night At the Roxbury soundtrack. In 2005 this song was inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame.

While The Trammps were pioneers of the disco era, their sound also incorporated elements of soul, funk, and R&B. In addition to Disco Inferno, The Trammps had several other hits that cemented their place in music history. Songs like Hold Back the Night, which reached #5 on the UK Singles Chart, and #10 on the R&B charts and That’s Where the Happy People Go, which climbed to #27 on the Billboard Hot 100, showcased their ability to energize dance floors, and Where Do We Go From Here, reaching #44 on the R&B charts in 1974. Their lively rendition of Judy Garland’s Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart reaching #17 on the R&B chart, and The Night the Lights Went Out also highlighted their talent and versatility. Other Trammps hits on Atlantic included, Disco Party, Body Contact, I Fell Like I’ve Been Livin’ (On The Dark Side Of The Moon), The Night The Lights Went Out, and Soul Bones, which features a harmonica solo by Stevie Wonder.

The Trammps are also known for performing the iconic Soul Train theme song, “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia).” This track became the anthem of the popular music and dance TV show Soul Train in the 1970s.

Meet & Greet, Available All Day.

Links:

The Trammps – Wikipedia – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Trammps

THE TRAMMPS® OFFICIAL WEBSITE – https://www.thetrammps.net

Historical Attractions on Germantown Ave

Germantown White House (Deshler-Morris House):

This historic house served as the temporary residence of President George Washington. It’s an excellent place to learn about the history of the area and its significance in American history. nps.gov/inde/planyourvisit/GermantownWhiteHouse – Closed until further notice for a renovation project.

Wyck House:

The Wyck House is a historic house museum and garden that showcases the history of one of Germantown’s oldest families. The house dates back to the 1690s and offers a glimpse into the past with its preserved interiors and artifacts. Wyck.org – Saturday Hours: Noon to 4pm. Free.

Cliveden (Benjamin Chew House):

Cliveden is a historic mansion that played a significant role in the Battle of Germantown during the Revolutionary War. Visitors can explore the mansion and its beautiful grounds, learning about the history and heritage of the area. Cliveden.org – Saturday Hours: Indoor Tours available Noon to 4pm, by Appointment Only + Admission Fees. Outdoor arboretum open to the public whenever gates are open. Free.

Johnson House Historic Site:

The Johnson House is a National Historic Landmark that served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. It offers educational tours and exhibits about the antislavery movement and the history of the abolitionist efforts in Germantown. JohnsonHouse.org – Saturday Hours: Indoor Tours 1pm to 4pm by Appointment Only.

Grumblethorpe:

Grumblethorpe is an 18th-century historic house museum that was the summer home of the Wister family. The house and its gardens provide a fascinating look into colonial life and the history of Germantown. PhilaLandmarks.org/grumblethorpe – Saturday Hours: By Appointment Only Noon to 4pm + Admission Fee.

Germantown Historical Society:

The Germantown Historical Society, located at 5501 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, is an educational and research center dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history of the original German Township in northwest Philadelphia. The Society houses a unique collection of artifacts, books, manuscripts, maps, and images documenting Germantown’s many stories. Visitors can explore the museum exhibitions and the resources in the Pat Henning Library and Archives. GermantownHistory.org – Saturday Hours: Closed

Historic Germantown:

Historic Germantown is a partnership of 19 extraordinary historic houses, destinations, and museums in Northwest Philadelphia. This collective effort aims to protect, preserve, and share some of Philadelphia’s prized historical assets. HistoricGermantownPA.org

Calling All Fashion Designers!

Are you a talented fashion designer looking for a platform to showcase your innovative designs? Germantown Fashion & Arts Festival and Fashion-Fest.com is the perfect opportunity for you! We are still seeking more fashion designers to participate in our extraordinary event. Join us for a weekend filled with creativity, style, and glamour. Display your latest collections on our runway, connect with industry professionals, and gain exposure to a diverse audience. Don’t miss this chance to shine and make your mark in the fashion world.

Why Participate?

Showcase Your Work: Present your designs to a large and engaged audience.

Network: Build connections with other designers, models, and industry experts.

Gain Exposure: Increase your visibility and brand recognition.

Be Part of History: Contribute to an event held in the historic Germantown District.

If you’re interested in joining us, please reach out to us on our web site www.Fashion-Fest.com to secure your spot. We can’t wait to see your creations come to life on our runway!

Seeking Aspiring Models!

Are you a model looking to walk the red carpet on the runway? Germantown Fashion & Arts Festival and Fashion-Fest.com is calling all aspiring models to join us for an unforgettable experience. We are still seeking more models to participate in our fashion extravaganza. Walk the runway, showcase stunning designs, and be part of an event that celebrates style, creativity, and diversity. Whether you’re an experienced model or just starting out, this is your chance to shine and make a statement.

Why Join Us?

Showcase Your Talent: Walk the runway and highlight your modeling skills.

Build Your Portfolio: Gain professional photos and videos of your experience to enhance your portfolio.

Network: Connect with designers, photographers, and other industry professionals.

Be Part of Something Special: Participate in an event set in the historic Germantown District.

If you’re interested in modeling at our event, please reach out to us on our website www.Fashion-Fest.com to get involved. We look forward to having you on our runway!

Sponsorship Opportunities

Join us in making the Germantown Fashion Weekend Festival a spectacular event by becoming a sponsor! Your support will help us create an unforgettable experience for our community while providing you with valuable exposure and recognition.

Platinum Sponsor: $5,000+

Exclusive logo placement on all event materials

Prominent booth space at the event

Recognition in event press releases and social media

VIP tickets to the event

Opportunity to speak at the awards ceremony

Gold Sponsor: $2,500

Logo placement on event materials

Booth space at the event

Recognition in event press releases and social media

VIP tickets to the event

Silver Sponsor: $1,000

Logo placement on event materials

Booth space at the event

Recognition in event press releases and social media

Bronze Sponsor: $500

Logo placement on event materials

Recognition in event press releases and social media

In-Kind Sponsorship:

We also welcome in-kind sponsorships for goods and services that will help enhance the event.

Examples include vegan food and beverages, marketing materials, equipment rental, and product displays.

Join Us as a Volunteer!

Volunteer Roles:

Do you want to be a part of the Germantown Fashion Weekend Festival? We’re looking for enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers to help make this event a success! Your support is crucial in creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

Event Setup: Assist with setting up booths, stages, and decorations before the event.

Registration: Help with the registration process, checking in vendors and VIP participants.

Information Booth: Provide information and assistance to attendees, vendors, and participants throughout the event.

Event Support: Assist with various tasks during the event, including helping vendors, managing crowd flow, and ensuring everything runs smoothly.

Takedown/Cleanup: Help with takedown and cleanup after the event to ensure the area is left in great condition.

Volunteer Benefits:

Experience: Gain valuable Experience, or College Credits in event management and community engagement.

Networking: Meet new people, make connections, and be a part of the local community.

Certificate of Appreciation: Receive a certificate recognizing your contribution to the event.

Fun: Enjoy the festivities, music, arts, and fashion while supporting a fantastic community event.

www.Fashion-Fest.com