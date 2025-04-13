Shreekant Patil Leads Entrepreneurship Training for Govt. ITI Vocational Instructors in Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ —A two-hour training session on Entrepreneurship, soft skill and the Startup India Initiative was held for over 35 newly recruited Government ITI vocational instructors in Nashik, organized by DVET. The session covered key topics such as starting a small business, the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, and available government subsidy schemes. The event concluded with a valedictory ceremony and certificate distribution, where Shreekant Patil expressed his commitment to offering future training via video conference if needed. The session was led by CE. Shreekant Patil, the chief guest, and was felicitated by senior officials from the Govt ITI and DVET.

On the auspicious day of Gudipadva, March 30, 2025, a two-hour training session on Entrepreneurship, soft skill and the Startup India Initiative was conducted for over 35 newly recruited government ITI vocational instructors. This session took place at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Nashik, and was organized by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Nashik, under the Government of Maharashtra.

Despite the government holiday observed across Maharashtra, the trainer – CE Shreekant Patil, showed unwavering commitment to conduct the session, which was aimed at introducing entrepreneurship, the importance of small business setup, the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, and various government subsidy schemes available to support new ventures.

The session was followed by a valedictory ceremony and certificate distribution. The event’s chief guest was the distinguished speaker, CE Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, Sr. Consultant at NPCI under ministry of commerce & industry – Govt. of India, who was felicitated by Mr. I.M. Kakad, DVETO, Nashik district, and Mr. Ravindra Mundase, Deputy Director, ITI Nashik. During the event, Mr. Shreekant Patil, also expressed a commitment to providing future training sessions for these instructors via video conferencing if required.

This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the skills of vocational instructors and empower them to pass on critical business knowledge to their students, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship in Maharashtra.