China International Power Industry Expo and Green Energy Equipment Expo 2025 to be held in Chengdu in May

China, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — In order to thoroughly implement the innovation-driven development strategy, continuously improve the energy technology innovation system, and leverage technological innovation to lead the construction of a new energy system and a new power system—thereby promoting the transformation, upgrading, and high-quality development of the power and energy industry—the 2025 China International Power Industry Expo & Green Energy Equipment Expo (CIPIE 2025) has been approved by China’s Ministry of Commerce.

Under the guidance of the China Electricity Council and jointly organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Electric Power Industry Office and Chengdu Zhenwei World Exhibition Co., Ltd., the event will take place from 15th–17th May 2025, at the Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center.

As the largest clean energy base in China, Sichuan boasts comprehensive industrial capabilities across the entire value chain—including design, manufacturing, testing, maintenance, and operation—in sectors such as digitalized power systems, advanced hydropower, high-end nuclear power, new energy storage, solar photovoltaics, high-capacity wind power, and hydrogen energy. The province has led the world in power generation equipment output for multiple consecutive years. Its energy equipment industry (including polysilicon photovoltaics) now exceeds 300 billion yuan in annual total output value, accounting for approximately one-fifth of China’s domestic industry. Sichuan has established the world’s largest solar silicon material production base and ranks first nationally in solar cell production capacity. Globally, Sichuan’s energy equipment products and services have reached over 100 countries and regions, with cumulative trade exceeding 40 billion yuan.

The expo will concurrently host the “China International Conference on the Development and Application of New Power Systems,” along with a series of supporting events, including thematic forums, new product launches, resource matchmaking sessions, award ceremonies, and roundtable discussions.

The thematic forums will delve into industry hotspots, key issues, and challenges, focusing on:

The development of new power systems and modern energy systems

Advanced energy storage technologies

Green nuclear power

Integrated multi-energy complementary systems (hydropower, wind, and solar)

Green hydrogen and fuel cells

EV charging and battery swapping infrastructure

These discussions will explore cutting-edge green energy technologies, innovative business models, and emerging industry trends, aiming to drive the digital, intelligent, and green transformation of the power and energy sector and support high-quality development.