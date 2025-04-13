AAEON Launches New OMNI-ADN HMI Panel PC Series Ranging From 10.4” to 21.5”

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial computing giant AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today announced the release of its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of Modular HMI Panel PCs with display sizes ranging from 10.4” to 21.5”. The OMNI-ADN series is the first of AAEON’s HMI Panel PC range powered by the Intel® Processor N-series platform, with each of its four models offering SKUs equipped with either the Intel® Processor N50 or Intel® Processor N97.

The OMNI-ADN series follows the same modular design as its predecessors, offering users the freedom to select different display sizes and upgrade or customize components based on project requirements.

Across the series, AAEON provides wide viewing angles of up to 178°, 90% light transmission, and up to 1920 x 1080 resolution visual displays on LCD or LED projected capacitive multi touch screens ranging from 10.4″ to 21.5″.

OMNI-ADP Series Models:

OMNI-3105-ADN: 10.4” (1024 x 768)

OMNI-3155-ADN: 15″ (1024 x 768)

OMNI-2155-ADN: 15.6″ (1366 x 768/1920 x 1080)

OMNI-2215-ADN: 21.5” (1920 x 1080)

The OMNI-ADN series is equipped with a number of features conducive to deployment in various industrial computing markets, including wide power input ranges of 9V to 30V, a temperature tolerance of -20°C to 50°C, and passive heat dissipation for fanless operation.

With a number of configurations and sizes available, the OMNI-ADN series represents an efficient, low footprint alternative to the company’s OMNI-ADP series released during 2024, which utilized 12th Generation Intel® Core™ CPUs.

The series offers a versatile collection of industrial interfaces, with combinations suited to integration with both legacy and next-gen industrial machinery, such as dual DB-9 ports offering RS-232/422/485, three RJ-45 ports running at 2.5GbE speed, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, and an HDMI port for industrial displays.

The series offers multiple expansion options, with the most notable being support for 5G, Wi-Fi, and W WWAN via an M.2 3052 B-Key with Nano SIM slot and an M.2 2230 E-Key. For storage, the series offers 2.5” SATA Drive Bay for SATA alongside a full-size mPCIe slot.

For detailed specifications and more information about the SKUs included in the OMNI-ADN series, please visit https://www.aaeon.com/en/ or contact your AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.