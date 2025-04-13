GITEX GLOBAL Launches Inaugural Asian Edition: GITEX ASIA

Asia’s largest and most globally connected tech, startup, and digital investments event will take place from 23 to 25 April 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Singapore, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — GITEX ASIA, the highly anticipated Asian debut of GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech show, is set to take place from 23-25 April 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. This groundbreaking event will bring together 700+ tech companies, featuring 400+ startups and digital promotion agencies, along with 250+ global investors and VCs from over 60 countries.

Featuring 180+ hours of expert insights from 220 global thought leaders, GITEX ASIA will serve as a pivotal bridge between the Eastern and Western tech ecosystems. The event will foster cross-border collaboration, investment, and innovation on an unprecedented scale, connecting global tech enterprises, unicorn founders, policymakers, SMEs, and academia to shape the future of digital transformation across Asia.



GITEX ASIA 2025 will showcase five co-located events, each driving the next wave of technological breakthroughs:

AI EVERYTHING SINGAPORE— The Most Groundbreaking AI Showcase in Asia

NORTHSTAR ASIA— The Most Global Startups and Investors Event in Asia

GITEX CYBER VALLEY ASIA— Forging a Seamless and Advanced Governments – Business – Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem

GITEX QUANTUM QUANTUM EXPO ASIA— Advancing Asia’s Quantum Frontier

GITEX DIGI HEALTH & BIOTECH SINGAPORE – Unveiling Asia’s Healthcare Revolution

GITEX ASIA 2025 will host a powerful lineup of conferences and summits, exploring a wide range of transformative trends in technology and investment. Key themes will include AI, cloud & connectivity, cybersecurity, quantum, health tech & biotech, green tech & smart cities, startups & investors, and SMEs. Sessions such as Asia Digital AI Economy, AI Everything: AI Adoption & Commercialization, Cybersecurity: AI-Enabled Cybersecurity & Critical Infrastructure, Digital Health, and the Supernova Pitch Competition will bring together leading voices and pioneering ideas across industries, including public services, retail, finance, education, health, and manufacturing.



Be part of the action at GITEX ASIA 2025 and witness the future of technology unfold in Singapore.

For more information and updates on GITEX ASIA, visit www.gitexasia.com.

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organise and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development, and leisure marine.

Media Contact

Tayce Marchesi, PR Manager

Tel.: + 971 58 552 3994

Tayce.Marchesi@dwtc.com