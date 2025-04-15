Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market Grows with Rising Focus on Safety Regulations

According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global market for fire resistant cable materials is projected to reach USD 718.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2027. The rising need for materials capable of enduring high temperatures or fire incidents for specific durations is expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

The availability of advanced cable materials with superior heat and fire resistance is anticipated to boost their use in cable jacketing applications. Additionally, increasing deployment of electrical wiring systems in modern construction and industrial infrastructure is likely to create growth opportunities for the market.

Strict regulations around green building practices in key regions such as North America and Europe are expected to further support the demand for fire-resistant cables. Ongoing technical advancements in wire insulation materials are also projected to positively influence market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of next-generation electrical and electronic devices is likely to contribute to rising demand.

Key industry players are heavily investing in R&D to enhance fire resistance properties in cable products. Mergers and acquisitions are also being utilized to expand geographical reach in an increasingly competitive market.

Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market Report Highlights

Among materials, the cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate over the coming years due to its excellent resistance properties and affordability compared to other options.

In North America, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment reached a valuation of USD 38.6 million in 2019, largely attributed to its widespread availability.

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2019 and is expected to experience notable growth, supported by rapid development in China’s and India’s building and construction sectors.

The building and construction segment dominated in 2019, capturing the highest revenue share. Regulatory focus on fire-resistant infrastructure is expected to sustain this growth.

The manufacturing sector is projected to see substantial growth due to increased concerns over workplace safety and the rising incidence of fire-related accidents.

Regional Insights

In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest regional market share at 31.6% and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2027. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are witnessing growing demand for fire-resistant cables due to enhanced safety requirements in residential and commercial structures. Expanding automotive production and strong electrical equipment manufacturing are also driving demand.

China emerged as the leading consumer within the region, driven by robust demand in the construction sector. Its mature electrical and electronics industry and growing number of production facilities are expected to continue fueling market growth.

In Europe, demand is likely to be propelled by increased electric vehicle production and ongoing development in the construction sectors of countries like France, Germany, and Italy.

The Middle East and Africa region is projected to register the fastest CAGR at 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Rapid expansion in construction across the region, including major commercial and office developments, is expected to stimulate demand for fire-resistant materials. Notably, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have several upcoming projects that offer strong growth potential.

Key Companies in the Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market

Universal Cable (M) Berhad

Tratos Limited

General Cable Corporation

Prysmian Group

LS Cable & System Ltd.

