Regulations and Rice Wine: Shaping the Mirin Market Landscape

Mirin Market Growth & Trends

The global Mirin Market size is expected to reach USD 658.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Mirin, a sweet rice wine integral to Japanese cooking, is gaining global popularity due to its culinary versatility and cultural significance. Its ability to enhance flavors with a unique umami taste and sweetness makes it a valuable ingredient in a variety of dishes, from marinades and glazes to sauces and dressings. The global rise in Japanese cuisine, including sushi, teriyaki, and ramen, has spurred interest in authentic ingredients like mirin. Additionally, the trend of fusion cooking sees chefs and home cooks incorporating mirin into diverse culinary traditions.

Health-conscious consumers appreciate mirin for its natural fermentation process, perceiving it as a healthier alternative to refined sugars and artificial sweeteners. Its status as a premium, gourmet ingredient also attracts food enthusiasts and professional chefs looking to elevate their dishes. Increased availability in specialty food stores and online retailers has made mirin more accessible, contributing to its growing demand.

Consumer interest in mirin is driven by the desire to replicate authentic Japanese recipes, culinary exploration, and the cultural experience of using traditional Japanese ingredients. Trends such as the rise in Japanese restaurants, the popularity of home cooking, the health and wellness movement, and the influence of culinary education through cooking shows and social media are all fueling the market growth for Mirin. The shift towards gourmet and specialty products in home kitchens further boosts its popularity, making mirin a sought-after ingredient worldwide.

Mirin Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the hon-mirin accounted for a share of 41.2% in 2023. Hon-mirin is a key ingredient in making teriyaki sauce, providing a sweet and rich flavor that balances the savory soy sauce. Its natural sweetness and umami make hon-mirin ideal for glazing and marinating meats, fish, and vegetables, enhancing the overall taste and texture.

Based on application, residential segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. Mirin has become more readily available in supermarkets and online stores, making it easier for home cooks to purchase and use in their cooking. Mirin’s sweet and umami-rich flavor enhances a wide range of dishes, from sauces and marinades to soups and stir-fries, making it a versatile addition to home kitchens.

Based on distribution channels, sales through supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for a revenue share of 37% in 2023. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a one-stop shopping experience where consumers can find a wide range of mirin brands and flavors all under one roof. This convenience factor saves time and effort for consumers who prefer to complete their shopping in one trip rather than visiting multiple stores.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. Economic factors like rising disposable incomes and urbanization contribute to the growing middle-class population willing to spend on premium and specialty foods. The influence of Japanese culture through cooking shows, food blogs, and social media has introduced a wider audience to mirin, thereby increasing its popularity and demand among home cooks and professional chefs alike.

