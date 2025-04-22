Surgical ENT Devices Market 2030: Hearing Implants Redefine Care

Surgical ENT Device Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical ENT devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.77% from 2023 to 2030. The high prevalence of hearing loss, increasing uptake of surgeries for the treatment of ENT disorders, and the availability of advanced surgical devices are certain factors positively impacting the market growth.

Traditionally existing surgical procedures are slowly being replaced by minimally invasive surgeries in most advanced countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. Surgical ENT devices for minimally invasive procedures are dominated by companies such as Karl Storz, which offer HD video rhino-laryngoscope that can be used for visualization of the nose, pharynx, and larynx in HD image quality.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global economy. It adversely affected operational goals and long-term projections of businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressure on healthcare providers and caused the cancelation or postponement of various examinations and procedures. The number of elective procedures has decreased, which has also affected the sales of ENT medical devices.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Surgical ENT Device Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

In the worst-hit months of 2020, mass closure of ENT clinics and termination of elective surgical procedures in hospitals drove down sales of ENT medical devices. For instance, Olympus Corporation’s revenue decreased by 21.7% in the first quarter of 2020 due to a decrease in revenue from all businesses with factors such as restrictions on sales promotion activities. Surgeries across most emerging markets, including Latin America and India, remained very low during the pandemic.

Surgical ENT Device Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the radiofrequency handpieces segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. The sinus balloon dilation devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for devices

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2022. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as a large patient population and developments in healthcare infrastructure, leading to the high demand for ENT surgeries and associated devices

The European market is likely to witness high growth in the years to come due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of ENT-related diseases, and technological advancements. This region has a significant demand for Cochlear Implant (CI) procedures. Germany is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

The market is consolidated with a few large and multiple medium and small players. The majority of manufacturers have suffered a negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced demand for devices. However, players are witnessing recovery amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions

Surgical ENT Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical ENT devices market based on product and region:

Surgical ENT Device Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Radiofrequency Handpieces

Sinus Stents

Powered Surgical Instruments

Rigid Endoscopes

Sinus Balloon Dilation Devices

Otological Drill Burrs

ENT Hand Instruments

Tympanostomy Tubes

Nasal Packing Devices

Surgical ENT Device End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Surgical ENT Device Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Curious about the Surgical ENT Device Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.