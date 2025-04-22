The Role of Nonprofits in the Europe Disposable Face Masks Market

Europe Disposable Face Masks Market Growth & Trends

The Europe Disposable Face Masks Market size was estimated at USD 343.9 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing aging population in Europe and the high adoption of disposable face masks for personal use are among the primary factors driving the market growth. Disposable face masks are abundantly used in industrial and medical sectors in the region. Across the healthcare sector, disposable masks are used daily during surgeries, dental check-ups, animal treatment & veterinary practices, and OPD sessions. These masks act as a barrier and help in reducing the chances of being directly infected by other people or by the outside environment.

Europe disposable face masks market accounted for a 23.7% share of the global market in 2023. Increasing cases of coronavirus in the region led to the market growth for all types of protective masks, including disposable face masks. The governments eased several restrictions on the production of masks in the region and advised their citizens to wear face coverings in public, which attracted new entrants to the market.

Europe Disposable Face Masks Market Report Highlights

The protective mask segment accounted for a revenue share of 35.7% in 2023.

The non-woven mask segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The segment growth is attributed to the high adoption of the product in healthcare facilities.

The offline segment accounted for a revenue share of 73.8% in 2023. A majority of the consumers in the region prefer to physically check the products to ensure the quality of the product, which is a key factor driving the offline distribution channel market growth in the region.

The online segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The number of regular online shoppers has been increasing significantly for purchasing health and personal care products in the last few years.

The industrial application segment accounted for a revenue share of 54.7% in 2023. Significant developments in the healthcare industry in the eastern region, including countries such as Bulgaria, Lithuania, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, are expected to drive the market in Europe.

The disposable face masks market in UK held a significant market share of 37.7% in 2023.

The disposable face masks market in Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. With the increase in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions in the country, there has been a surge in the number of surgical procedures.

Europe Disposable Face Masks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe disposable face masks market report based on product, application, distribution channel, and country:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Protective Masks



Dust Masks



Non-woven Masks

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Industrial



Personal

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online



Offline

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

UK



Germany

