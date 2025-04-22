Consumer Education: Understanding Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Growth & Trends

The global Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for CPO and PKO derived products from a wide range of sectors including personal care, home care, and food along with other industrial products such as adhesives, lubricants, paints, coatings, and inks is expected to influence product demand over the forecast period.

Palm methyl ester derivatives are essentially oleochemicals processed from CPO and PKO, leading to greater global demand driven by sustainability along with environmental and health concerns. Rising consumer preference for natural ingredients and process sustainability in personal care, food, and other sectors is also anticipated to boost product demand.

In the past few years, the industry has witnessed increasing investments in R&D activities for the development of biodegradable products, which can substitute the petroleum-based ones. This, in turn, has led to increased dependence on these specialty chemicals. Some of the major application sectors of the products include homecare, personal care, and cosmetic products.

Methyl oleate held the largest share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing use of the product as solvents in industrial cleaners, as surfactants in personal care products, as solvents & defamers in the production of inks and coatings and as a lubricant for metal cleaning & precision metal cleaning is expected to be the major factors driving oleate demand over the forecast period.

Curious about the Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Report Highlights

The laurate segment held the largest market revenue share of 31.1% in 2023. Laurates, derived from palm methyl esters, are valued for their emulsifying, moisturizing, and cleansing properties, making them a key ingredient in cosmetics, soaps, and shampoos.

The crude palm oil (CPO) segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023. CPO is a key raw material used in producing palm methyl esters, essential in various industries, including biofuels, cosmetics, and personal care products.

Asia Pacific held the largest market revenue share of 59.3% in 2023. Countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia, among the largest producers of palm oil globally, play a critical role in the region’s availability and supply of palm methyl ester derivatives.

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global palm methyl ester derivatives market on the basis of product, source, and region:

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Caprylate

Fatty Alcohols



Solvent/Co-Solvent



Agriculture



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Lubricant and additives



Food



Others

Laurate

Fatty Alcohols



Solvent/Co-Solvent



Chemical Synthesis



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Paints and inks



Others

Myristate

Fatty Alcohols/Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES)



Detergent



Lubricant



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Others

Palmitate

Detergents



Lubricant and additives



food and beverage



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Others

Stearate

Soaps and detergents



Lubricant and additives



Food



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Others

Oleate

Fatty Alcohols



Solvent/Co-Solvent



soaps and detergents



Lubricant and additive



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Others

Linoleate

Solvent/Co-Solvent



Soap and detergent



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Food



Others

Other Products

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Crude Palm Oil (CPO)

Palm Kernel Oil (PKO)

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market today and explore key data and trends.