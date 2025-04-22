Bisphenol A Market 2030: Europe’s Infrastructure Boosts BPA

Bisphenol A Market Growth & Trends

The global bisphenol A market size is expected to reach USD 27.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Bisphenol A (BPA) is largely used for the production of polycarbonates and growing demand of polycarbonates in consumer goods and medical devices is expected to be a key driver for the market. In addition, the growing construction industry and growing BPA demand in automobile industry are expected to further augment market growth. However, health hazards associated with the use of BPA resulting in regulatory pressure is expected to be a key challenge for the industry over the next six years.

Polycarbonate was the largest application segment accounting for 5,083.5 kilo tons of BPA demand in 2013; followed by epoxy resin applications, with market volume estimated at 1,414.7 kilo tons in 2013. Superior performance of epoxy resins, in terms of thermal stability, corrosion protection and mechanical strength for industrial applications is expected to reflect in BPA demand; as a key monomer for these resins.

Bisphenol A Market Report Highlights

Polycarbonate resins dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 49.7% in 2023, as they have a wide range of applications.

Asia pacific dominated the bisphenol A market with a share of 59.6% in the year 2023 primarily due to the strong presence of end user industries and their requirement of bisphenol A.

North America bisphenol A market had a market share of 17.6%. This attributed to the rise in the need for polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins in established industries such as paints and coatings, electronics, and medical sectors.

Europe bisphenol A market was identified as a lucrative region in this industry due to the strong presence of key industry players and a well-developed infrastructure.

Bisphenol A Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bisphenol A market on the basis of application, and region

Bisphenol A Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030, Volume in Kilotons)

Polycarbonate Resins

Epoxy Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Flame Retardants

Others

Bisphenol A Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030, Volume in Kilotons)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



