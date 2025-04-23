U.S. Ambulance Services Market: Patient Experience and Quality of Care

U.S. Ambulance Services Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. Ambulance Services Market size was estimated at USD 18.63 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.66% from 2024 to 2030. Major factors fueling this growth include the increasing aging population, a surge in chronic diseases, and a heightened awareness regarding the significance of timely medical intervention in emergency scenarios. Moreover, the rising popularity of medical tourism and favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the expansion and development of the market.

The U.S. accounted for nearly 45% of the global ambulance services market in 2023. The rising birth rates in the U.S. between 2020 and 2021, along with an expanding geriatric population, have contributed to an increased demand for ambulance services, according to a 2022 NCHS Data Brief. This demographic shift leads to a higher requirement for medical assistance and emergency care, consequently driving up the demand for ambulance services nationwide. This trend underscores the importance of a robust and adaptive healthcare system to cater to the evolving needs of diverse population segments.

The United States Census Bureau states that the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, chronic conditions, and other health issues has led to an increased need for more frequent medical interventions and emergency responses. As these health challenges rise, there is a corresponding surge in the demand for ambulance services to deliver prompt and crucial care to individuals facing acute health crises. This heightened demand emphasizes the significance of efficient emergency response systems and accessible healthcare services for the population’s well-being.

The escalating number of road accidents in the country is a significant factor fueling the demand for ambulance services. As road accidents lead to injuries and medical emergencies, the need for rapid and efficient emergency medical response has become paramount. This trend is amplifying the demand for ambulance services to attend to accident victims promptly and provide life-saving interventions on-site.

U.S. Ambulance Services Market Report Highlights

Ground ambulances dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for over 60% of the revenue share generated, owing to the flexibility and availability of comfort and efficient transport.

Air ambulances are expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, primarily due to their faster speed, which is crucial for swiftly transporting patients to their required destinations during medical emergencies.

Emergency services occupied nearly 61% of the revenue in 2023, thus leading the market share. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, which is attributable to the increasing geriatric population and increasing incidences of emergencies stemming from chronic diseases, cardiovascular disorders, and other medical issues.

Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulances led the market in 2023 with 64.5% of the revenue share generated, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

U.S. Ambulance Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. ambulance services market report based on transport vehicle, emergency services, and equipment:

Transport Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Ground Ambulance



Air Ambulance



Water Ambulance

Emergency Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Emergency Services



Non-emergency Services

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Advance Life Support Ambulance Services (ALS)



Basic Life Support Ambulance Services (BLS)

