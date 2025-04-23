South East Asia Nutraceutical Excipients Market 2030: Strategies for Sustainable Sourcing

South East Asia Nutraceutical Excipients Market Growth & Trends

The South East Asia nutraceutical excipients market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.36 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing health awareness, high spending power, and rising drug resistance are primary factors contributing to market growth. Growing consumer interest in health and wellness, combined with rising demand for functional foods and personalized nutrition, are key factors driving the nutraceutical excipient market growth.

The growing preference for health supplements, attributed to advantages like enhanced immune support, enhanced mental health, and increased energy levels, is projected to drive the demand for Nutraceuticals during the forecast period. Nutraceutical excipients play a crucial role in the formulation, effectiveness and stability of the nutraceuticals. The emergence of new delivery systems such as modified release and targeted delivery are enhancing the effects of nutraceuticals. Recently, convenient forms of nutraceuticals such as gummies, liquid formulations, and powders are trending.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the South East Asia Nutraceutical Excipients Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Vitafoods Asia 2024 showcased various innovations in health-focused products, which highlighted the rapid expansion of the nutraceutical market in Asia. Such initiatives lead to enhanced product offerings and a competitive edge in the market. Manufacturers get access to the latest market research and consumer trends, which enables them to plan and make better decisions.

South East Asia Nutraceutical Excipients Market Report Highlights

The film coating segment held the largest market share of 12.4% in 2024.

Modified release is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 8.0% over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for tailored formulations.

Awareness about preventative healthcare, availability of personalized nutrition, and effective formulations are contributing to the growing demand of nutraceutical excipients

Singapore dominated the Southeast Asia nutraceutical excipients market in 2024 owing to factors such as increasing health awareness, high purchasing power parity, and increasing innovations

Cambodia nutraceutical excipients market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period

Key players operating in the nutraceutical excipients market include SPI Pharma; DuPont; Dow; Barentz; Cargill, Incorporated; BASF; JRS PHARMA; BEHN MEYER; and Sensient Technologies Corporation

In July 2024, Barentz expanded its presence in India by acquiring Anshul Life Sciences Group. This acquisition broadened Barentz’s distribution network within the regulated personal care, pharmaceutical, and food & nutraceutical sectors in the country.

South East Asia Nutraceutical Excipients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Southeast Asia nutraceutical excipients market on the basis of function and country:

South East Asia Nutraceutical Excipients Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Film Coating

Flow Aids

Taste Masking and Sweeteners

Thickeners

Preservatives

Lubricants

Flavors

Disintegrants

Binders

Colors

Antifoams

Carriers

Sugars and Polyols (SOLID)

Sugars and Polyols (LIQUID)

Modified Release

South East Asia Nutraceutical Excipients Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Brunei

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Burma (Myanmar)

Cambodia

Timor-Leste

Laos

Curious about the South East Asia Nutraceutical Excipients Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.