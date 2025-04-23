Automotive Relay Market: Innovations in Packaging and Integration

Automotive Relay Market Growth & Trends

The global Automotive Relay Market size is expected to reach USD 24.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing vehicular safety regulations in various regions across the globe is driving the automotive relay market. Further, increasing adoption of electric vehicles amongst passenger car segment end users has made automotive electronics including the automotive relay industry to gain significant market share.

Systems such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic stability control, electronic steering systems, brake-by-wire systems, and airbags are gaining momentum across the globe, owing to their safety and comfort benefits. Strict safety guidelines employ substantial pressure on Tier-1 suppliers and the OEMs to design improved safety systems for automobiles. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for enhanced comfort and convenience in automobiles.

Many governments provide lucrative offers to promote the selling and usage of Electric Vehicles EVs. Tax benefits are provided at the time of purchase. However, the extent of the exemption depends on the size of the batteries used in the vehicle. In the United States, insurance companies provide discounts on insurance policies to customers, and utility companies are offering low electricity rates. Also, few states offer credits to electric vehicle manufacturers and buyers for their costs and purchase of charging equipment. Many European countries follow incentive-based programs for promoting EVs. Countries, like Germany and Austria, offer tax exemptions and reductions.

Automotive Relay Market Report Highlights

The increasing vehicular safety norms across the globe and the growing adoption of electric passenger car vehicles amongst end-users are expected to drive the market.

Electric automotive parts have diversified over the past decade, leading to an increase in the number of relays used as switching devices as well as variation in the required features of each relay

Asia Pacific is a key revenue-generating region and captured a significant market share in 2022. The region exhibits a high growth potential, which may be attributed to high vehicle demand in this region.

Automotive Relay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive relay market based on product, vehicle type, application, and region:

Automotive Relay Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

PCB Relay

Plug-in Relay

High Voltage Relay

Others

Automotive Relay Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Automotive Relay Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Resistive Loads

HVAC

Capacitive Loads

Engine Management Module



Fog Lights



ABS Module



Front and Rear Beam

Inductive Loads

Power Window



Central Lock



Cooling Fan



Clutches

Automotive Relay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

