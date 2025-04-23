Large Cooking Appliances Market 2030: How Disposable Income Affects Consumer Choices

Large Cooking Appliances Market Growth & Trends

The global large cooking appliance market size is expected to reach USD 53.91 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growing standards of living and popularity of modular kitchens is anticipated to fuel the growth. Advancements in efficient and specialized equipment are anticipated to further drive the product demand.

Constantly changing household and commercial routines, access to economic electricity, and rising awareness regarding eco-friendly appliances are anticipated to drive the product demand. Expansion of e-commerce distribution channels along with the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and other advanced technologies are expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing number of meals consumed away from home due to the rise in working population is projected to further stimulate market growth, particularly in the commercial segment. In this category, developing countries like India and China are expected to offer abundant growth opportunities. For instance, Hitachi and Vulcan direct their premium offerings to leverage construction channels for product sales in India through paid partnerships with builders and developers.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Large Cooking Appliances Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

The rise in disposable income has spurred the development of large cooking appliances within various business units including modular households across developed and developing economies like India and China. New advancements such as built-in hobs, modular ovens, and charbroilers have increased the demand for specialized appliances. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7 % over the forecast period, due to product efficiency. In addition, rising workforce in urban cities is expected to fuel demand for high-end products. For instance, Hitachi and Haier have emerged as the leading brands in cooktops and cooking range segment especially due to increased demand for modular kitchens in countries from Asia Pacific such as India and Singapore.

The market for cooking appliances is the parent market for all the cooking appliance segments. The large cooking appliances contribute, among other things, an essential 40% of the overall market. With profits rising and the facility to do business in the hospitality sector, demand for commercial equipment has been rising for quite some time. This factor is anticipated to fuel growth of industrial application at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. For instance, Hitachi provides hospitals and hotels with energy-efficient commercial cooking equipment, ranging from cooktops to broilers, as rising technological advancements in smart equipment are a driving consumer preference for cooking food. Commercial segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest and the largest growing segment for the large cooking appliances market.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Morphy Richards, LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Hitachi Appliances Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corporation, GE Appliances, and Robert Bosch GmbH are some of the key market players.

Large Cooking Appliances Market Report Highlights

The cooktops segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 38.2% in 2023. Cooktops are essential in residential and commercial kitchens, offering versatility and efficiency.

The commercial segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. This dominance is driven by the robust demand from the hospitality industry, including restaurants, hotels, and catering services, which require high-capacity and durable cooking appliances to meet their operational needs.

North Americab s large cooking appliances market dominated the global market with revenue share of 31.8% in 2023.

Asia Pacific large cooking appliances market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Large Cooking Appliances Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global large cooking appliances market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Large Cooking Appliances Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cooktops

Ovens

Specialized Appliances

Large Cooking Appliances Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Household

Commercial

Large Cooking Appliances Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Curious about the Large Cooking Appliances Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.