According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the Canadian flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial sectors. The Canadian flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2031. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in aswani market to 2031 by end use (residential and commercial), residential end use (single-family and multiple-family), flooring type (carpets and rugs, resilient flooring (vinyl and others), and non-resilient (wood and laminates, ceramic tiles, and others), and by province (Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that resilient flooring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its minimal maintenance requirements and high durability.

Within the Canadian flooring market, residential will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings.

Shaw industries, Armstrong Flooring, Mannington Mills, Inc., Kraus Flooring, Breeze Wood Floors are the major suppliers in the Canadian flooring market.

