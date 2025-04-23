Lucintel Forecasts the Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market to Reach $242 million by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-04-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high performance glass fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive, pressure vessels, civil engineering, marine, electrical and electronics, and sporting goods end uses. The global high performance glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $242 million by 2031 from $183 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high stiffness, lightweight, low styrene emission and environment regulations which are driven in high performance applications.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in high performance glass fiber market to 2031 by end use (aerospace & defense, pressure vessel, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, civil engineering, automotive, wind energy, and marine, and others), product type (S-glass, R-glass, T-glass and others), product form (roving, chopped and yarn), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts wind energy will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period.

S-glass will remain the largest segment over the forecast due to increasing penetration of S-glass in aerospace and defense applications for strength, fiber toughness, tensile and compressive modulus and impact resistance.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period.

Company are the major suppliers in the high performance glass fiber market.

