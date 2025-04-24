Innovating with Biomass: Technological Advances in Bio-based Polycarbonate Production

The global bio-based polycarbonate market size is estimated to reach USD 128.84 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.40% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing concerns about the toxicity of petrochemicals and the depletion of crude oil reserves have been driving the development of bio-based polycarbonate (PC).

Bio-based polycarbonate is produced with copolymerization of isosorbide and limonene oxide. The product finds applications across various industries, including electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and medical devices. In recent years, the industry has witnessed high demand from car manufacturers due to the shift in consumer preferences towards lightweight vehicles.

The growth in the automotive & transportation industry mainly in Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, India, and China is expected to propel demand for bio-based polycarbonate in the industry. Moreover, the growing adoption of bio-based plastic polymers by goods manufacturers across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

However, the global bio-based polycarbonate industry is currently in its early stages, with merely a few market participants. High entry barriers due to high manufacturing costs and a complex manufacturing process may prevent new competitors from entering the existing competition.

Bio-based polycarbonate are expected to be ideal alternatives to traditional plastic polymers owing to their sustainability, nontoxic, and environmentally friendly properties. Shifting consumer preferences, government rules, and company standards are estimated to boost bio-based polycarbonate over the forecast period. Furthermore, bio-based polycarbonate is commonly utilized in the optics media industry for sunglasses, safety glasses, sports goggles, and LCD & LED lighting applications, which offers transparency and scratch resistance to the product.

Bio-based Polycarbonate Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific dominated the overall market, Rapid industrialization, coupled with government support for domestic manufacturing is expected to boost regional production of bio-based polycarbonates and reduce the dependence on imports, which is expected to present lucrative opportunities for global bio-based polycarbonate manufacturers

Based on type, optical grade dominated the market segmentation in 2024. Bio-based polycarbonate-based optical grades are used for optics applications, such as lenses of sunglasses, bulletproof glasses, safety glasses, and others

Based on end-use, transportation dominated the market segmentation accounting for over 34.28% in terms of revenue. The rise in demand for lightweight automobiles along with sustainable products and environmental consciousness, is likely to drive market expansion

In February 2023, Mitsui Chemicals and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company announced a collaboration to produce and market biomass polycarbonate products as part of their commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) started manufacturing biomass PC using biomass-derived bisphenol A (BPA) provided by Mitsui Chemicals. This BPA is developed under Mitsui’s BePLAYER brand.

Bio-based Polycarbonate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bio-based polycarbonate market based on type, end use, and region:

Bio-based Polycarbonate Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Optical Grade

General Purpose Grade

Bio-based Polycarbonate End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Optical Media

Medical

Packaging

Bio-based Polycarbonate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Malaysia Singapore Thailand Vietnam

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



Key Players in Bio-based Polycarbonate Market

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp

Covestro AG

SABIC

TEIJIN LIMITED

