U.S. Agrochemicals Market 2030: Forecasting Demand for Fertilizers

U.S. Agrochemicals Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. agrochemicals market size was estimated at USD 33.46 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for food linked with the growing population, which subsequently drives higher demand for fertilizers and crop protection products. Increasing the use of fertilizers by the farmers to supply nutrients to the crops and enhance their yield is a key factor driving the agrochemicals demand.

The United States is one of the most dominant players in the agrochemicals market. According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the agricultural utilization of nitrogen fertilizers in the United States witnessed a marginal increase from 11,581.7 thousand metric tons in 2017 to 11,672.4 thousand metric tons in 2019. Similarly, the agricultural use of pesticides remained relatively stable, standing at 407,779 metric tons in 2019.

Amidst escalating demand for nutritious food and the imperative to enhance production and productivity, farmers are compelled to intensify their utilization of fertilizers and pesticides to mitigate crop losses. This underscores the indispensable role of agrochemicals in modern agriculture, serving as indispensable tools to safeguard crop yields and ensure food security amidst evolving agricultural landscapes.

U.S. Agrochemicals Market Report Highlights

Fertilizers dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 66.8% in 2023. The demand for fertilizers remains high owing to their crucial role in enhancing crop yield and quality in controlled environments.

Nitrogenous fertilizers dominated the market in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market share.

Herbicides command the largest market share in crop protection, comprising 45% of the market.

Cereals and grains dominate the US agrochemicals market, capturing nearly 47% of the market share in 2023.

Fruits & Vegetables represent the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period.

U.S. Agrochemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U. S. agrochemicals market report based on product and application:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fertilizer

Crop Protection Chemicals

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

