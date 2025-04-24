Europe Dairy Alternatives Market 2030: Transforming Culinary Landscapes

Europe Dairy Alternatives Market Growth & Trends

The Europe dairy alternatives market size was estimated at USD 5.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market is expected to increase owing to the rising demand for healthy foods & beverages in the region. Dairy alternative-based beverages are often consumed as alternatives to dairy beverages. Manufacturers are focusing on new product development, which includes soya juice mixes and fresh soya drinks.

The European market accounted for a revenue share of 18.9% of the global dairy alternatives market in 2023. In the upcoming years, almond milk is predicted to expand at the fastest rate. This is because the region’s dairy substitute goods are expected to see a rise in market value due to the organic claims made by major firms like Earth’s Own Food Company and Blue Diamond Growers. In an effort to draw customers, a number of producers in the industry are developing a variety of flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, and honey, for dairy substitute beverages like soymilk and almond milk.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Europe Dairy Alternatives Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Over the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that rising use of dairy substitutes in food applications such cheese, desserts, and snacks will positively affect market growth. The region’s market is anticipated to develop due to the strong demand for non-dairy ice creams including coconut and almond ice cream. Growing consumer demand for yogurt drinks without lactose will probably fuel industry expansion. Dairy alternatives registered a high demand from cheese slices & blocks, shreds, butter, and creamer manufacturers, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period.

Over the anticipated period, increased consumer awareness of the need of eating a healthy diet and the demand for foods with lower fat and cholesterol levels are predicted to create new opportunities for market competitors. Worldwide, lactose intolerance is a highly prevalent condition, and over 60% of people have some form of milk allergy, according to the World Health Organization.

Europe Dairy Alternatives Market Report Highlights

Supermarkets & hypermarkets dominated the European market, having accounted for a revenue share of over 41% in 2023.

The online sales of dairy alternatives in Europe are projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The market for non-dairy milk dominated the European market in 2023, having accounted for a revenue share of over 66%.

The demand for non-dairy ice cream is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2030.

Europe Dairy Alternatives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe dairy alternatives market report on the basis of source, product, distribution channel, and country:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Rice

Oats

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Ice Cream

Creamer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Spain

Curious about the Europe Dairy Alternatives Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.