Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market: A Comprehensive Guide

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market Growth & Trends

The global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market size was estimated at USD 9.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud-native applications and the rising need for robust security solutions. Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP)s offer comprehensive protection for cloud-native environments, encompassing various security aspects such as workload protection, runtime protection, and compliance management. These platforms are designed to secure applications built using cloud-native technologies, ensuring they remain resilient against a broad range of cyber threats.

Several key factors are driving the demand for CNAPPs including the shift towards microservices and containerization has increased the complexity of securing applications, making traditional security approaches inadequate. CNAPPs address this challenge by providing visibility and control over dynamic, distributed environments. Secondly, the surge in cyberattacks targeting cloud-native applications has heightened awareness of the need for advanced security measures. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing security to protect their sensitive data and maintain customer trust.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. These technologies help in enhancing threat detection and response capabilities by assessing vast amounts of data and identifying anomalies in real-time. Additionally, the rise of DevSecOps practices, which integrate security into the development and operations processes, is driving the adoption of CNAPPs. This approach ensures that security is a continuous concern throughout the application lifecycle, rather than an afterthought.

Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on compliance and regulatory requirements. As governments and industry bodies impose stricter regulations on data protection and privacy, organizations are compelled to adopt CNAPPs to ensure compliance. These platforms offer features such as automated compliance checks and reporting, helping organizations avoid hefty fines and reputational damage.

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market Report Highlights

The platform segment accounted for the largest market share of over 60% in 2023. Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs) provide a comprehensive security framework designed to safeguard cloud-native environments.

The public cloud segment accounted for the largest market share of over 68% in 2023.

The hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for hybrid cloud native application protection platform is driven by the need for consistent security policies across diverse environments, seamless data integration, and flexibility in resource allocation.

The large enterprise segment accounted for the largest market share of over 58% in 2023.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Key factors driving demand include cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of deployment.

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market report based on offering, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Platform



Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Private



Public



Hybrid

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

SMEs



Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

BFSI



Healthcare



Retail & E-commerce



Telecom



IT & ITES



Others

