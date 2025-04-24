Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electron Microscopy Market to Reach $6.7 billion by 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electron microscopy market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare and research institute markets. The global electron microscopy market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2031 from $4.0 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies, increased use of electron microscopes in research and production procedures, and rising demand for quality control in manufacturing.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electron microscopy market to 2031 by type (scanning electron microscope (SEM) and transmission electron microscope (TEM)), application (semiconductors, life sciences, materials science, and others), end use (industries, healthcare, research institute, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the application category, life sciences is expected to witness higher growth over the forecasts period due to growing number of chronic illnesses, which has raised R&D costs and raised the need for digital microscopes in the medical and biological sciences.

Within the end use category, healthcare will remain the largest segment.

Download sample by clicking on electron microscopy market

In terms of regions, North America will remain the largest region over the forecasts period due to presence of academic and research institutions, a large number of clinical trials carried out in the area.

Bruker, JEOL, Delong Instruments, TESCAN Orsay holding, Advantest, Hitachi High-Technologies, Oxford Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Carl Zeiss, Leica Microsystems are the major suppliers in the electron microscopy market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Overcurrent Protection Relay Market

Low Noise Amplifier Market

K-12 Robotics Toolkits Market

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market

SiC Fibers Market

SIP Trunking Services Market

Telecommunications Services Market

Progressing Cavity Pump Market

Seaweed Protein Market

Insect Pest Control Market