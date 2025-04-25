AI In Cybersecurity Market 2030: Redefining Network Security with Advanced AI Algorithms

AI In Cybersecurity Market Growth & Trends

The global AI in cybersecurity market size is expected to reach USD 93.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4% from 2025 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An unprecedented spike in cyber incidents has fostered the demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and machine learning (ML) for seamless operations, data safety, and prompt response to cyber threats. Some factors, such as high internet penetration, growing footfall of connected devices, and escalating data protection concerns, have triggered the need for advanced cybersecurity solutions. AI in cybersecurity has leveraged a faster response to breaches and propelled the efficiency of cyber analysts.

AI is sought for vulnerability management, threat hunting, and boosting network security. In doing so, emphasis on natural language processing (NLP), ML, deep learning (DL), and neural networks could gain ground during the assessment period. For instance, DL has become trendier in tracking transactions, logs, and real-time data to detect threats. AI is highly sought-after to secure cloud services and on-premises architecture and spot abnormal user behavior. NLP could remain a value proposition to foster the penetration of AI technologies in cyberspace. The trend for natural language inference, sentiment analysis, and text summarization will bode well for major companies gearing to reinforce market share.

Prominently, NLP has received impetus for fake news detection, clickbait detection, and rumor detection. Leading companies will likely bank on NLP to detect malicious language and domain names produced for phishing scams. Stakeholders predict North America will witness an investment galore, driven by the widespread use of connected devices, IoT, and 5G technology. Moreover, the possibility of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and the growing prominence of IoT-enabled activities have prompted major players to bank on cutting-edge technologies to deter cyber incidents. In addition, significant innovation in threat detection services is propelling market growth.

For instance, in October 2023, IBM introduced new AI technologies to enhance its managed detection & response service offerings. These technologies enable the automated escalation or closure of up to 85% of alarms, hence expediting security response timeframes for clients. The competitive landscape alludes to an increased emphasis on organic & inorganic growth strategies, including M&As, product offerings, technological advancements, collaborations, and innovations. For instance, in July 2022, Darktrace rolled out Darktrace PREVENT to assist organizations in pre-empting cyber-attacks. In August 2022, it was reported that Thoma Bravo was contemplating acquiring Darktrace. In February 2019, BlackBerry completed the acquisition of Cylance to bolster its footprint in AI cybersecurity.

AI In Cybersecurity Market Report Highlights

The cloud security type segment will contribute notably to the global industry in the wake of the rising prominence of AI and ML

Based on vertical, the BFSI sector will exhibit profound demand for AI in cybersecurity to resist cyberattacks and prevent data leaks

North America share will be pronounced due to threats to mobile devices and high penetration of IoT and 5G technology

Several major companies in the global industry are poised to enhance their products in the coming years

AI In Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI in cybersecurity market report based on type, offering, technology, application, vertical, and region:

AI In Cybersecurity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Hardware Security

AI In Cybersecurity Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

AI In Cybersecurity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context-aware computing

AI In Cybersecurity Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Identity and Access Management

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

Threat Intelligence

Others

AI In Cybersecurity Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

Retail

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Enterprise

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

AI In Cybersecurity Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa



