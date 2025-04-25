Zero Trust Security Market Grows Amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats

In 2024, the global zero trust security market was valued at USD 36.96 billion and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of cloud computing, the normalization of remote work, and the increasing frequency of ransomware and insider threats. Organizations across sectors, including enterprises and government bodies, are making significant investments in Zero Trust technologies such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), micro-segmentation, identity and access management (IAM), and endpoint protection. Additionally, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are beginning to embrace Zero Trust architectures, leading to a growing demand for affordable and scalable solutions. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, the zero trust security market is on a strong upward trajectory.

The threat landscape continues to evolve, with cybercriminals increasingly exploiting vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures. These attackers often maintain anonymity while targeting critical organizational data through various methods, including advanced malware, persistent campaigns, spear-phishing, and watering hole attacks. According to Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., the number of global cyberattacks rose by 28% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, with organizations experiencing over 1,100 weekly attacks on average.

Targeted cyberattacks have become more prevalent over time, often compromising endpoints, cloud applications, and other exposed networks. Such incidents can severely disrupt business operations, result in the loss of sensitive customer data, and lead to significant financial damage. A study commissioned by Trend Micro Incorporated in collaboration with Quocirca revealed that the primary goal of these attacks is often financial gain. To mitigate such threats, a proactive security strategy is essential. Zero Trust security frameworks support proactive threat detection and mitigation by monitoring user behavior and securing network access.

Regional Insights

North America led the global zero trust security market in 2024, capturing over 37% of the total revenue. The region’s market expansion is driven by heightened government and public sector spending on security solutions that align with the zero trust model. Additionally, widespread adoption of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and digital platforms—combined with stricter data protection regulations—are boosting demand in the region.

Key Zero Trust Security Companies

Several leading players are shaping the zero trust security landscape:

Broadcom, Inc. : A major force in the space, Broadcom—through its Symantec division—offers advanced zero trust solutions, including MFA, endpoint protection, network micro-segmentation, and threat intelligence. Its AI-powered analytics enable real-time threat detection and response, and its offerings now support SASE and ZTNA models.

: A major force in the space, Broadcom—through its Symantec division—offers advanced zero trust solutions, including MFA, endpoint protection, network micro-segmentation, and threat intelligence. Its AI-powered analytics enable real-time threat detection and response, and its offerings now support SASE and ZTNA models. Fortinet, Inc.: Known for its extensive Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, Fortinet delivers robust endpoint protection and identity-driven access controls. Tools like FortiNAC and FortiAuthenticator provide capabilities such as network segmentation and continuous verification. Fortinet’s integration of SASE and AI-based threat intelligence further strengthens its zero trust approach across hybrid environments.

Other Leading Companies in the Market:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Forcepoint

