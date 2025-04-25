Anti-drone Market 2030: How Radar and Sensors Are Revolutionizing Drone Detection

Anti-drone Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-drone market size is expected to reach USD 10.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of drones across various industries has also led to an increased focus on ensuring the safety and security of critical infrastructure, military assets, and public spaces. This has fueled the rapid growth of the market, which is developing innovative solutions to detect, identify, and mitigate potential drone-related threats.

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prominence of unmanned aerial vehicles, which are being used for both commercial and leisure activities worldwide. This rise in the use of drones has resulted in a surge in public safety violations, making the discovery and documentation of these drones essential for security management activities. The surging adoption of aerial remote sensing technologies for various applications, including agriculture, mining, and environmental monitoring, has led to an increased demand for anti-drone systems. These systems help ensure the safe and secure operation of drones in these applications.

The development of advanced detection and mitigation technologies is one of the major trends in the market for anti-drones. These technologies include radar systems, radio frequency (RF) detection, electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) sensors, and acoustic detection. These systems are designed to identify, track, and neutralize rogue drones effectively. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in these systems enhances their ability to differentiate between drones and other objects, reducing false alarms and increasing accuracy.

The growing demand for enhanced security and protection of critical infrastructure and high-profile events is also driving the adoption of anti-drone solutions. Governments and private entities are recognizing the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the risks posed by unauthorized drones, which can include corporate espionage, disruption of operations, and potential safety hazards. The integration of anti-drone systems with existing security infrastructure is enabling seamless protection against drone-related threats in both the public and private sectors.

The increasing government spending on anti-drone R&D and deployment is accelerating the market expansion. Agencies are investing heavily to develop and deploy sophisticated anti-drone systems capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing unauthorized drones. The integration of high-energy lasers, high-power microwaves, and artificial intelligence are among the technological advancements transforming the anti-drone landscape.

Anti-drone Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the growing investments and advancements in hardware technology.

Based on type, the ground based segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the versatility and popularity of the segment for various applications as critical infrastructure protection, event security, and military installations.

Based on range, the less than 5 km segment dominated the market in 2024. This growth is driven by increasing demand for short-range anti-drone systems in urban areas, critical infrastructure sites, and events where close-proximity protection is essential.

Based on technology, the anti-drone radar segment dominated the market in 2024. This growth is driven by the advanced features and the integration of AI & machine learning algorithms for improved threat identification and mitigation that anti-drone radar technology provides.

Based on mitigation type, the destructive segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the reliable and immediate solution it offers to mitigate drone threats, especially in critical scenarios.

Based on defense type, the detection & disruption segment dominated the market in 2024. This growth is driven by the growing need for comprehensive solutions that can effectively identify, classify and mitigate drone threats.

Based on end use, the military & defense segment dominated the market in 2024. This growth is driven by the increasing threats posed by unauthorized drones, particularly from terrorists and criminals to critical infrastructure.

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2024. The region has been a leading adopter of counter-drone systems due to its extensive military and critical infrastructure networks.

In June 2024, Deddrone launched DedroneOnTheMove to enhance the fight against unauthorized and malicious drones. This new solution is designed to provide mobile protection against drone threats, enabling users to detect and mitigate potential risks posed by drones in various environments. DedroneOnTheMove aims to address the growing concerns related to drone misuse and security breaches by offering a portable and adaptable system that can be deployed quickly and effectively.

Anti-drone Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-drone market based on component, type, range, technology, mitigation, defense, end use, and region:

Anti-drone Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Anti-drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Ground Based

Handheld

UAV Based

Anti-drone Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Less than 5 km

More than 5 km

Anti-drone Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Anti-drone Radar

RF Scan

Thermal Image

Others

Anti-drone Mitigation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Destructive System

Non-destructive System

Anti-drone Defense Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Drone Detection & Disruption Systems

Drone Detection System

Anti-drone End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

Anti-drone Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Australia Japan India South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



