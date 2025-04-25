Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market: Innovations, Market Share, and Forecasts

The global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market size is expected to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. monopolar electrosurgery instrument are majorly used in gynecology and urology procedures to precisely cut and extract tissues. The devices are most commonly used in Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling (LOD) procedures to manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PCOS is among the major cause of female infertility, affecting 6 – 12% or 5 million U.S. women between the 18-45 age group.

 

Frequent product launch, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures have augmented the demand for monopolar electrosurgery devices. For instance, in September 2019, Ethicon, a Johnson and Johnson subsidiary launched a MEGADYNE MEGA SOFT universal plus reusable patient return electrode. The dispersal electrode eliminates adhesive-related injuries and is eco-friendly.

 

The market is highly fragmented with presence of large number of local manufacturers in developing regions. These companies offer technologically advanced products at competitive prices. Local manufacturing helps in keeping the final product prices minimum. Major market players are focusing to set manufacturing units in Asian countries such as China and India.

 

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market Report Highlights

 

  • By type, the hand instrument segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 35.5% in 2023. Introduction of monopolar hand instruments by players has expanded the market growth for monopolar electrosurgery instruments.
  • By application, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Continuous increase in the geriatric population has resulted in a drastic increase in surgical procedures.
  • By end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2023. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, patient awareness, and increasing focus on positive medical outcomes.
  • The North America monopolar electrosurgery instrument market dominated the industry and accounted for a revenue share of 43.4% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to increasing chronic diseases, developed healthcare infrastructure, and high per capita expenditure.

 

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market Segmentation

 

Grand View Research has segmented the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market on the basis of on type, application, end-use, and region:

 

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • Hand Instrument
  • Generator
  • Dispersive Electrodes
  • Accessories

 

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • General Surgery
  • Neurosurgery
  • Cardiovascular Surgery
  • Others

 

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty clinics
  • Ambulatory surgical centers

 

Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Norway
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Thailand
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

 

 

Key Players of Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market

 

  • Medtronic
  • LivaNova PLC
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Braille Biomedica Ltd.
  • Getinge
  • 3M
  • Baxter International

 

 

