Fresh Italian Food is Closer Than Ever!

ZEPHYR COVE, NV, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — There are a lot of great places that you can choose when it is time to pick out a place to eat on the go. Whether it is time for a quick lunch before hading back to work or you are more interested in finding something that the whole family will love, you may be stuck in a rut. Notty’s The Original Italian Burrito is the right solution to make sure everyone gets something they want at mealtime.

Notty’s The Original Italian Burrito is opening two new locations for customers to come and enjoy their one of a kind food. On April 15, they will open a location in Rocklin, CA and on May 15, they open in Lincoln, CA. This makes it even easier for customers to come and have a unique treat for lunch and dinner. Whether you are in Nevada or California, you can now enjoy all the flavor of your favorite Notty’s treat!

For those who have never had a chance to try out Notty’s The Original Italian Burrito, you may wonder what to expect when you stop by one of these new locations. Notty’s is a great invention that taps into two markets, Italian fast food. Originally, the founding brothers were considering spaghetti on the go, but once they saw the mess that could make, they transitioned into a new invention, the Italian Burrito!

In 2021, the first Notty became available and it was a hit. This new light and fluffy to-go option captured all of the flavors that you would expect from a high-class Italian restaurant, but was easy enough to take with you for lunch on the go. What could be better than that?

When you are ready to have something that is unique and can make your tastebuds happy, try out The Original Italian Burrito. You will never be able to find anything quite like it, no matter how hard you look. And with two new locations, it is easier than ever to stop by and enjoy something tasty for lunch or dinner. Check out the new locations at https://nottysburrito.com/ today!