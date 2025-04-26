FMG Becomes First Bermuda Insurer to Offer RMail Secure Messaging

Freisenbruch-Meyer Group leads Bermuda insurance with RMail®, offering secure, certified email delivery and encryption via Bermuda Post Office.

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Freisenbruch-Meyer Group (FMG) has made a pioneering move by becoming the first insurance provider in Bermuda to offer RMail® secure messaging services to its clients. Powered by RPost’s patented technology and delivered locally by the Bermuda Post Office, RMail enables FMG to send encrypted emails with certified proof of delivery. This aligns with FMG’s commitment to data privacy, cybersecurity, and sustainable business practices.

FMG executives say the adoption of RMail enhances operational efficiency and supports their shift toward a paperless workflow. “We see this as a key step in offering clients both convenience and peace of mind,” said Chief Underwriting Officer Graham Hiller. FMG also plans to explore RMail’s e-signature capabilities as part of its broader digital transformation strategy. The initiative reflects a growing trend among global insurers to adopt secure digital communication tools amid heightened enforcement of data privacy regulations.

https://rpost.com/news/freisenbruch-meyer-group-bermudas-first-domestic-insurance-company-incorporate-cyber-security-certified-legal-e-delivery

