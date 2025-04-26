FMG Becomes First Bermuda Insurer to Offer RMail Secure Messaging

FMG executives say the adoption of RMail enhances operational efficiency and supports their shift toward a paperless workflow. “We see this as a key step in offering clients both convenience and peace of mind,” said Chief Underwriting Officer Graham Hiller. FMG also plans to explore RMail’s e-signature capabilities as part of its broader digital transformation strategy. The initiative reflects a growing trend among global insurers to adopt secure digital communication tools amid heightened enforcement of data privacy regulations.