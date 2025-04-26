Bluebird Solar Supports India’s Clean Energy Future with Quality Solar Panels

Delhi, India, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Bluebird Solar, a name that has been trusted for over four decades, is proudly leading the way in India’s solar manufacturing industry. The company began its journey in 1979 and has continued to grow by offering high-quality products and dependable service. Today, Bluebird Solar stands strong as one of the most advanced and reliable solar companies in India.

At the heart of its operations is a state-of-the-art solar manufacturing facility located in Greater Noida. This massive plant has a production capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW) and is equipped with the latest technology. With such a large and advanced setup, Bluebird Solar is fully prepared to meet the increasing demand for clean and affordable solar power across the country.

Wide Range of Solar Products and Services

Bluebird Solar offers a variety of high-performance solar modules that are suitable for homes, businesses, industries, and large-scale solar projects. The company’s product range includes:

Mono PERC Solar Modules

Half-Cut Solar Modules

TopCon Solar Modules (N-Type Technology)

These solar panels are designed to deliver higher efficiency and better performance, even in challenging conditions. Whether it’s for a small home rooftop or a large industrial site, Bluebird has the right solution to meet every energy need.

Complete Solar EPC Solutions

Bluebird Solar is not just a solar panel manufacturer. The company also provides end-to-end EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services. This includes:

Helping clients with government approvals and paperwork

Designing and installing commercial and industrial solar power systems

Offering residential rooftop solar solutions

Bluebird Solar actively supports and works with major government programs like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the KUSUM Yojana, helping people benefit from government subsidies and reduce their electricity bills with solar energy.

Efficient Delivery Network Across India

One of the things that sets Bluebird Solar apart from others is its strong and reliable supply chain. The company ensures fast and smooth delivery of solar panels across India, so that projects can be completed on time without delays.

No matter where you are located—urban or rural—Bluebird Solar makes sure that your solar panels reach you safely and on time.

Bluebird Solar believes in a simple but powerful mission:

To provide high-quality solar energy solutions built on a foundation of long-term trust and reliability.

With decades of experience, advanced technology, and a dedicated team, Bluebird Solar continues to light up homes, businesses, and industries with clean, green, and sustainable power.

As India moves towards a greener future, Bluebird Solar remains committed to being a key contributor to the nation’s renewable energy journey.