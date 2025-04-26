Mindcare Mental Health Services Rebrands To Your Best Life Mental Health To Enhance Mental Health Support Across Queensland

Maroochydore, QLD, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Mindcare Mental Health Services has officially rebranded to Your Best Life Mental Health, a change that aligns with the organisation’s mission to provide compassionate, accessible, and high-quality mental health services to individuals and families across Queensland and the whole of Australia via telehealth. The rebrand underscores the organisation’s commitment to empowering individuals to live healthier, more fulfilling lives with support from experienced psychologists and mental health professionals.

The rebranding reflects a growing need for comprehensive mental health support, particularly in regional communities, as more Australians seek effective solutions for mental well-being. Under the Your Best Life Mental Health banner, the organisation will continue delivering evidence-based therapies and tailored programs that cater to children, teens, and adults.

“This rebrand is an exciting step forward,” said Svetlana Daly, Brand Manager at Your Best Life Mental Health. “Our name now truly reflects our vision to help individuals achieve their best life by improving mental health and well-being. Whether through counselling, therapy, or support services, our dedicated team of psychologists and mental health experts remains focused on delivering exceptional care.”

The updated brand builds on the organisation’s strong legacy of providing accessible mental health services across the Sunshine Coast, North Lakes, Gympie, and nearby areas. Alongside in-person support, Your Best Life Mental Health has expanded its telehealth services, ensuring individuals can receive high-quality care regardless of their location.

With a team of qualified psychologists and mental health practitioners, the organisation addresses a wide range of needs, from anxiety and depression to behavioural challenges, stress management, and family support.

To learn more about Your Best Life Mental Health or book an appointment with a qualified psychologist, visit their website or call 1300 632 647 today.

About Your Best Life Mental Health

Your Best Life Mental Health is part of Your Best Life Disability and Health Services Ltd. They are a not-for-proﬁt organisation that grew from the iconic and long-standing Children’s Therapy Centre following the introduction of the NDIS. The organisation is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve better mental health outcomes. They work collaboratively in a non-judgemental, therapeutic environment, engaging respectfully with participants’ stories and struggles.

Contact Information

Svetlana Daly

Brand Manager

YBL Mental Health

Ground Floor, 9 Maud St, Maroochydore QLD 4558, Australia

1300 632 647

enquiries@ybl.org.au

https://yblmentalhealth.org.au/