New Name, Same Heart: Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services Rebrands To Your Best Life Children’s & Teens’ Therapy

Maroochydore, QLD, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services has officially rebranded as Your Best Life Children’s & Teens’ Therapy, marking a renewed commitment to delivering exceptional, transdisciplinary care for children, teens, and families across the Sunshine Coast region and the rest of Australia via telehealth. This strategic rebrand highlights the organisation’s mission to provide integrated support through a trusted team of child psychologists, speech pathologists, and allied health professionals.

The updated name reflects the organisation’s commitment to empowering children, teens, and families to achieve their best lives through collaborative, transdisciplinary care.

The rebrand is more than just a new title. It encapsulates the organisation’s evolving goals and its holistic, family-centred approach. With a diverse team of family support professionals, the service continues to deliver integrated care tailored to each child’s needs.

“We’re proud to embrace a name that better aligns with our values and the positive outcomes we strive for daily,” said Tash Van Veen, Brand Manager at Your Best Life Children’s & Teens’ Therapy. “This change highlights our focus on helping every child, teen, and family we support achieve their version of success.”

The rebrand comes alongside the organisation’s continued growth, including expanding services to more regional areas, new therapy programs, and ongoing collaboration with families.

For more information about Your Best Life Children’s & Teens’ Therapy, visit their website or call (07) 5293 9090.

About Your Best Life Children’s and Teens’ Therapy

Your Best Life Children’s and Teens’ Therapy is a not-for-profit organisation that provides a transdisciplinary team of psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and family services. They have a thirty-year heritage that is proudly focused on the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Caboolture and Gympie regions.

Contact Information

Tash Van Veen

Brand Manager

YBL Children’s & Teens’ Therapy

Ground Floor, 9 Maud St, Maroochydore QLD 4558, Australia

(07) 5293 9090

enquiries@ybl.org.au

https://yblcatts.org.au/