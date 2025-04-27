Pre-Registration Now Open for the 118th China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair (CDATF 2025)

Shanghai, China, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The 118th edition of the China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair (CDATF 2025) will be held from July 24 to 26, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As the most established and influential trade fair for daily-use consumer goods in China, CDATF continues to serve as a vital sourcing platform for global buyers seeking quality, efficiency, and innovation directly from Chinese manufacturers.

Unlock China’s Sourcing Power at CDATF 2025

CDATF 2025 is set to host over 5,000 exhibitors across 17 exhibition halls, spanning a total area of 200,000 square meters. As the world’s foremost manufacturing hub, China offers a compelling combination of OEM/ODM production capabilities, customizable private-label solutions, and increasingly agile, responsive supply chains—enabling global buyers to efficiently turn ideas into market-ready products.

One of CDATF’s core advantages lies in its direct connection to China’s source factories. Over 95% of participating companies are original manufacturers, allowing buyers to bypass intermediaries, reduce sourcing costs, and establish direct, long-term partnerships with factories across a wide range of product categories.

In 2024, the event attracted nearly 1,000 international visitors from markets such as South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, India, and Mongolia, highlighting its growing relevance in global trade.

Discover the Latest Trends and Leading Brands

The exhibition will showcase an extensive range of daily-use consumer products, including cookware, tableware, drinkware, kitchen utensils, home storage solutions, cleaning and sanitation supplies, bathroom products, and more. CDATF offers a one-stop sourcing platform where global buyers can identify emerging trends, explore new product categories, and meet with competitive suppliers across the consumer goods value chain.

This year’s confirmed exhibitor lineup features a strong representation of leading brands and trusted manufacturers. In cookware, companies such as SUPOR, Sanhe, and Laoban Electric will demonstrate advanced material applications and modern design. The tableware section will include exhibitors like Linkfair, Haizhong, and Lianyu Ceramics, while Hars, Fuguang, and Xinuo will present a diverse range of drinkware solutions.

For storage and cleaning products, brands including Taili, Meiliya, and Huawang will showcase space-saving innovations and eco-friendly tools. Kitchen gadget suppliers such as Bear, Olayks, and Tescoma will bring smart, multifunctional product lines. In the cutlery sector, well-known names like Wang Mazi and Zhang Xiaoquan will present precision-crafted knives, while Deya will offer stylish and functional bathroom product solutions tailored to modern living needs.

To further enhance the sourcing experience, CDATF 2025 will introduce several new featured pavilions, including the N2 Premium Kitchenware Pavilion, N3 Trending Products Pavilion, N4 Craft & Design Exhibition, and N5 Specialty Goods Pavilion, each designed to spotlight high-potential product segments and consumer lifestyle trends.

Connect Globally, Trade Efficiently

CDATF 2025 is more than just a product showcase—it is a platform for fostering strategic partnerships and international collaboration. The event will feature a series of business matchmaking programs, guided sourcing tours, and thematic industry forums, offering valuable insight into consumer trends, cross-border trade, and supply chain transformation.

Tailored country-focused initiatives will be introduced to help overseas buyers access region-specific sourcing resources and connect with the most relevant suppliers from across China. Whether serving the needs of retailers, importers, e-commerce operators, or brand owners, CDATF provides an efficient gateway to the best of China’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Register Now for Priority Access

Pre-registration for CDATF 2025 is now open: https://bit.ly/4hJZpgW

Register early to receive exclusive event updates, priority entry, and full access to Asia’s leading trade fair for daily-use consumer goods.

For more information, visit the official website of China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair (CDATF) – https://www.cdatf.com/en-gb.html.