Cisdem ContactsMate for Windows Released to Facilitate Contact Management

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem is happy to announce that Cisdem ContactsMate for Windows was released on April 3, 2025. Cisdem ContactsMate is a contact manager app for Windows that allows users to gather their contacts from Google and Outlook to organize, manage, and use.

“The Mac version of Cisdem ContactsMate has been around for over a decade,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Now the Windows version finally comes! With support for Google and Outlook, it can help users easily gather their contacts to access and manage in one place. Features like importing, tagging, and deduplication make contact management a breeze.”

Cisdem ContactsMate for Windows 2.0.0 release note:

Support adding multiple accounts

Support adding Google and Outlook accounts

Support adding/modifying/deleting contacts and syncing the changes

Support scanning and fixing problematic contacts

Support importing and exporting contacts

Cisdem ContactsMate for Windows main features:

Add, import, and create contacts

Add internet accounts: Cisdem ContactsMate allows users to add their accounts, including Google and Outlook. Users can access, use, and manage contacts that are from added accounts, and changes will be synced.

Import contacts from files: Users can import contacts from CSV, VCF, and vCard files.

Create new contacts: Users can create new contacts and add information such as names, phone numbers, email addresses, etc.

Update contact information: Users can edit contact information whenever update is needed.

Organize contacts

Use tags: Users can use tags to group contacts based on various categories, such as family, clients, and acquaintances.

Remove redundancy: Users can delete one or multiple contacts with a single click.

Merge duplicates: Cisdem ContactsMate can scan for exact duplicate contacts and partial duplicates. Users can easily merge all duplicates with a single click. If they want, they can click specific duplicates to view, edit or remove.

Scan for formatting issues: It can scan for formatting issues for users to fix, such as blank names, incomplete names, phone numbers and email addresses that are in wrong formats, etc.

Use contact information

View contacts: Users can view individual contacts. They can also view contacts by tag.

Search contacts: The search box allows users to quickly find specific contacts.

Email contacts: Users can send emails to specific contacts. They can also send group emails to selected contacts.

Export contacts

Export to 3 formats: Cisdem ContactsMate can export contacts to three formats, including vCard, XLSX, and CSV.

Support various CSV options: Options include CSV, CSV(Outlook), CSV(Google), CSV(Shutterfly), CSV(Yahoo), and CSV(Apple).

Price and availability

Cisdem ContactsMate for Windows 2.0.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/contact-manager.html. The one-year subscription license for 1 PC costs $29.99. The one-time purchase license for 1 PC (with lifetime free updates) costs $49.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-contactsmate.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company. This company develops utility, multimedia, PDF, and data recovery software products. It develops high performance software to help make life easier and work more productive. If you want to know more information, you can visit https://www.cisdem.com/.