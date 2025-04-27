AAEON Collaborates with FETC International to Deploy AI-Driven Transport Solutions Across Asia

Taiwan, Taipei, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — IoT and edge AI computing leader AAEON Technology Inc. (stock code: 6579) recently collaborated with leading smart transportation solutions provider FETC International (FETCi) to deploy an AI Automatic License Plate Recognition (AI-ALPR) system to over 2,400 parking lots across Taiwan, as well as strong practical operation and POC presences in Thailand, Malaysia, and India.

With over 20 years of experience in highway operations, FETCi became an early adopter of AI to augment the accuracy and efficiency of various transportation solutions, including highway tolling, parking management, and law enforcement systems. As part of the company’s AI ALPR Solution, FETCi partnered with AAEON to leverage its position in the industry and utilize the most advanced embedded computing platforms possible as the foundation for its planned expansion into broader smart transportation solutions.

The application, which was demonstrated at AAEON’s booth during NVIDIA GTC in March, relies on FETCi’s proprietary machine learning algorithms implemented on AAEON’s MAXER-2100, a 13th Generation Intel® Core™ powered AI Inference Server with an integrated NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada GPU.

With server-grade capabilities, the MAXER-2100 is employed to run multiple AI models simultaneously for plate number recognition and image comparison data to not only identify standard vehicle license plates, but also account for regional variations in color, font, and formatting. Alongside the MAXER-2100, AAEON’s BOXER-8621AI, a system-on-module featuring the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin Nano™, was used within the application for license plate detection, OCR, and image enhancement to improve recognition accuracy.

To date, the system has been installed in over 2,400 parking lots across Taiwan, as well as part of a free-flow Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) setup on Highway No. 9 in Bangkok, Thailand. Headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan, but with offices in both Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, FETCi has outlined plans to expand its operational sphere using AAEON’s edge AI platforms, with pilot projects already being undertaken for smart tolling systems on the highways of both India and Malaysia.

“AAEON has been a longstanding key partner of the ETC Taiwan team. We greatly value their ability to provide flexible and customized server solutions, enhanced by NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technologies, which have significantly boosted the performance of our worldwide license plate recognition systems. Our collaboration with AAEON not only supports tolling solutions on international highways but also extends to the smart parking sector, where we have established a deep and enduring partnership. With growing demand in global markets, we are excited about exploring new business opportunities together in the near future,” said Richard Wu, Vice President of FETC International.

For more information about AAEON’s edge AI platforms, please visit the AAEON website at www.aaeon.com.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

About FETC International

FETCi is the world’s leading intelligent tolling service enabler and ITS service provider. With over two decades of experience in planning, implementation and operation of MLFF ETC, FETCi aims to work with partners to accelerate digital transformation towards smart highway and smart city through digital technologies. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, FETC International is dedicated to improving transportation systems and enhancing the quality of life for communities worldwide.