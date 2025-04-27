Proprelator Partners with Prestige Group to Present Prestige City Eden Park- A New Standard of Modern Living in Bangalore

Bangalore-based realtor Proprelator collaborates with Prestige Group to offer bespoke 1BHK & 2BHK homes in a serene, amenity-rich community.

Bangalore, India, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Proprelator, a leading Bangalore real estate curator, is proud to announce its partnership with the Prestige Group for the launch of Prestige City Eden Park, a residential haven designed to harmonize urban convenience with tranquil living. Nestled in Bangalore’s prime locale, Eden Park combines intelligent design, lush landscapes, and world-class amenities to create homes that inspire well-being.

Your Sanctuary Awaits: Light, Space, and Serenity

Prestige City Eden Park redefines modern living with thoughtfully crafted 1BHK (634–666 sqft) and 2BHK (944–974 sqft) apartments. Every home is bathed in natural light, optimized for space efficiency, and framed by verdant views. The project’s design prioritizes comfort and flexibility, empowering residents to personalize their living experience.

Amenities for Life’s Best Moments

Eden Park fosters community and wellness through its unparalleled amenities:

Wellness Hub : Swimming pool, spa, gym, yoga studio, and aerobics facilities.

: Swimming pool, spa, gym, yoga studio, and aerobics facilities. Recreation : Badminton/squash courts, indoor games room, mini theatre, and multipurpose hall.

: Badminton/squash courts, indoor games room, mini theatre, and multipurpose hall. Family-Friendly: Kids’ pool, café, and landscaped green spaces for leisure.

Transparent Pricing, Tailored Options

Proprelator offers competitive pricing for Eden Park’s configurations, ensuring value for discerning buyers:

1BHK: 634–666 sqft | 2BHK: 944–974 sqft

Flexible financing options available – inquire today!

Why Partner with Proprelator for Your Eden Park Journey?

Local Expertise : As Bangalore’s trusted realtor, Proprelator simplifies your home-buying experience.

: As Bangalore’s trusted realtor, Proprelator simplifies your home-buying experience. Prestige Assurance : Backed by the Prestige Group’s 37+ years of excellence and 300+ landmark projects.

: Backed by the Prestige Group’s 37+ years of excellence and 300+ landmark projects. End-to-End Support: From site visits to booking, Proprelator guides you at every step.

Secure Your Dream Home – Limited Units Available!

Explore floorplans, pricing, and virtual tours at www.proprelator.com/apartments/prestige-eden-park.

About Prestige Group

A titan of Indian real estate, the Prestige Group has delivered 180+ million sqft of iconic residential, commercial, and hospitality projects since 1986. Renowned for innovation and quality, the group holds an ICRA A+ and CRISIL DA1+ rating, cementing its reputation as a developer of choice.

About Proprelator

Proprelator is Bangalore’s trusted real estate partner, connecting buyers with premium properties through curated collaborations with top developers. Their mission: Simplify real estate journeys with transparency, expertise, and personalized service.

FAQs

How to book? Contact Proprelator, the authorized partner for Prestige City Eden Park.

Contact Proprelator, the authorized partner for Prestige City Eden Park. Financing options? Proprelator assists with tailored solutions.

Proprelator assists with tailored solutions. Developer reputation? Prestige Group is a nationally acclaimed, CRISIL-rated developer.

