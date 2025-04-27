HDTV Supply Promotes Tariff-Free, Made-in-America Aurora AV Products

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a trusted name in audio/video distribution equipment, is proud to spotlight its lineup of Aurora Multimedia AV products—engineered and manufactured in the United States. With no tariffs applied to these products, buyers can enjoy both cost savings and delivery assurance without compromising on quality or performance.

As international tariffs increase costs on imported electronics, HDTV Supply provides a valuable alternative: Made-in-America AV solutions from Aurora, a respected U.S.-based manufacturer known for its innovation, customization capabilities, and professional-grade engineering.

Why Choose Aurora Products from HDTV Supply?

✔ Made in the USA

Every Aurora product is manufactured domestically—ensuring reliability, superior build quality, and compliance with U.S. standards.

✔ Tariff-Free Purchasing

Buyers are protected from unpredictable international tariffs and duties. Aurora AV products sold through HDTV Supply come with zero import-related costs.

✔ Fast, Direct Shipping

All orders ship directly from Aurora’s U.S. facility—cutting lead times and guaranteeing the most up-to-date hardware and firmware.

Featured Aurora AV Product Categories:

Matrix Switchers

HDMI & SDI Distribution Systems

Video & Audio Extenders

Scalers & Signal Converters

Custom AV Wall & Control Solutions

These solutions are widely used in corporate boardrooms, education centers, broadcast facilities, and government AV installations.

Supporting American Manufacturing & Stable AV Pricing

In a market where import duties and global disruptions continue to inflate costs, HDTV Supply’s commitment to U.S.-based brands like Aurora delivers cost stability and unmatched value.

“We believe in offering performance-driven products that also support the American economy,” said a spokesperson from HDTV Supply. “Our partnership with Aurora allows us to deliver professional AV gear without exposing our customers to tariff-related price hikes.”

HDTV Supply spokesperson answered these questions:-

Do I have to pay tariffs on Aurora products?

No, Aurora products are not subject to additional tariffs.

Where are Aurora products manufactured?

Aurora products are proudly manufactured in the USA.

Is there free shipping with Aurora products?

Yes shipping is free with Aurora products.

Where do Aurora products ship from?

Aurora products ship direct from the Aurora factory in New Jersey to ensure the latest firmware, hardware, and documentation.

How does buying American-made products save money?

You save by avoiding import tariffs, minimizing shipping delays, and gaining access to local service and warranty support.

Can I customize Aurora products for my AV setup?

Absolutely. Aurora AV products offer custom-built configurations tailored for specific AV environments and system requirements.

About HDTV Supply

HDTV Supply is a USA-based leader in distributing professional-grade audio and video products for home theatres, businesses, educational institutions, and broadcasters. Known for its wide inventory, customization services, and dedicated support, HDTV Supply stands out as a trusted partner for AV integrators and end-users. Explore HDTV Supply’s Made-in-America, Tariff-Free AV Solutions Today!

To learn more about HDTV Supply’s custom-built, Made-in-America products and place your order with zero tariffs, visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/aurora-video-and-audio-products.htmlhttps://www.hdtvsupply.com/

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com