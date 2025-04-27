UCP of Central Florida Annual Gala raises over $730K for education services across Central Florida

Florida, USA 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — UCP of Central Florida’s 32nd Annual Gala turned up the volume for an unforgettable night of grooving and giving back.

The Annual Gala and Casino Royale Poker Tournament were held at the Caribe Royale Orlando and hosted by celebrity guests Cheryl Hines from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and RJ Mitte from “Breaking Bad.”

Over 850 guests attended the gala and showed their support for the nonprofit’s efforts by raising over $734,000 to continue providing quality education, support and therapy services to 3,500 UCP students across Central Florida.

This year’s gala theme—Music Through the Decades—invited guests to “Get Lost in the Soundwaves” while celebrating an incredible milestone: 70 years of empowering children.

The fundraising activities were also an opportunity to honor dedicated supporters, Johnny Magic with the Champion for Children Award, Victor Collazo with the Jackie Bailes Legacy Award and Littler Mendelson P.C. with the Jack Holloway Star of Gratitude Award.

“This year’s Poker Tournament and Gala were even more special as we celebrated 70 years of UCP,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. “Every dollar raised helps a child unlock their potential and we are so grateful to our guests, sponsors and celebrity hosts for helping us make a difference in the lives of the incredible children and families we serve.”

This year’s celebrity poker players included Cheryl Hines and RJ Mitte, as well as local celebrities Michelle Morgan (WKMG News 6), Johnny Magic (XL 106.7), Ryan Elijah (Fox 35) and Mark NeJame (NeJame Law). The poker tournament winners were Randy Wooder in first place, Brad Wilkins in second place and Mike Simmons in third place.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

Media Contact:

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-462-2718

will@wellonscommunications.com