AHTE 2025 – Pre-Registration Opens for the Premier Trade Fair in Production and Assembly Automation Solutions

SHANGHAI, China, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Amidst global changes and fierce international competition in manufacturing, the reconstruction of industrial and supply chains is progressing steadily. Innovation, intelligence, and sustainability are essential to transforming and upgrading industrial manufacturing. The Shanghai International Assembly & Handling Technology Exhibition (AHTE) has been pivotal in this transformation since 2006, serving as a leading trade fair for automation solutions in production and assembly. It has significantly advanced automation across various industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductors, medical devices, and more in China.

Organized by RX, AHTE 2025 will take place from July 9-11, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, occupying Halls W1, E1, and E2. The event is expected to attract 500 exhibitors and 50,000 professional visitors worldwide. By showcasing comprehensive automation integration solutions, AHTE introduces new products, technologies, and ideas, enhancing manufacturing processes to be smarter, more systemic, and cost-effective.

Showcasing Industry-Leading Technologies: Smart Automation Solutions in Production and Assembly

AHTE 2025 is set to spotlight cutting-edge Intelligent Assembly Solutions across a range of industries, including Auto Parts, Automotive Electronics, NEV EIC Systems, 3C Electronics, Semiconductors, Medical Devices, Home Appliances, Food/Beverage/Packaging, Machinery Manufacturing, and Glass. Some key focus areas are Assembly & Joining Technology, Data Collection & Intelligent Sensing, Driving Technology, and more.

In the Assembly System Integration Hall, attendees will find Assembly System Integration Engineering, Smart Logistics & Transfer Technology, and Robotics.

AHTE 2025 promises to deliver a comprehensive showcase of the latest technologies and solutions, driving innovation and efficiency in production and assembly processes.

Highlights of AHTE 2025

• Upgraded Assembly System Integration Hall

The upgraded Assembly System Integration Hall will feature a diverse array of applications, including automated conveyor systems, integrated assembly systems, machine vision, smart logistics, and automated packaging systems. This pavilion will unite leading automation system integrators from various industries, offering a one-stop platform for intelligent, fully automated assembly and manufacturing production lines of the future.

• Upgraded Industrial Robot + Machine Vision Zone

The enhanced Industrial Robot and Machine Vision Zone will present comprehensive industrial robot solutions utilizing 3D machine vision. This zone will focus on applications in the automotive, electronics, NEV EIC systems, and home appliance industries, providing solutions that help enterprises reduce costs, improve efficiency, and boost competitiveness in intelligent manufacturing.

AHTE: A Year-Round Platform for Technical Exchange and Business Matchmaking

AHTE fosters continuous growth in the industrial manufacturing sector by connecting key players through a series of online and offline events. These include roadshows, industrial ecosystem salons, matchmaking meetings, industry insights, and the A+ CONNECT Mini Program, all designed to promote industrial development.

NEV Engineering

• Car Body Engineering featuring New Energy Vehicle Engineering 2025 and more

• Automotive Assembly feautring eCar Assembly Engineering 2025

• Electric Powertrain featuring New Energy Power Battery Engineering 2025 and more

Future Car Development

• Future Technologies featuring Future Car Engineering 2025 and more

• Design and Development featuring Vehicles Design, Styling, Trial Production & Testing 2025 and more

• Networking featuring Car Engineering Night 2025

Workshop

• Exhibitor Joint Forum featuring Automotive Interior and Exterior Manufacturing and Innovative Materials Forum and more

Go Global & Business

• Go Global featuring Asean Day/Thailand Day, Business Study Tour in China: Exploration of China’s New Energy and Intelligent Vehicle Manufacturing

• Business Party featuring AMTS 20th Anniversary Gala Night 2025

Note: The final schedule is subject to change. Please refer to on-site announcements for updates.

Pre-Registration Opens for AHTE 2025

Pre-registration for AHTE 2025 is now open. Secure your spot with a simple one-click registration and enjoy free admission. New visitors can complete their registration by clicking “Audience Pre-registration,” while returning visitors can log in to confirm or update their information to join the 2025 exhibition.

Pre-register via https://www.shanghaiahte.com/links?id=5405