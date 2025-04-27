INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S Joins FasterCapital’s LaunchUp Program to Accelerate the Development of QUICKS

Madrid, Spain, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Spain-based startup INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S has officially joined FasterCapital’s LaunchUp program, marking a significant step toward securing the necessary funding and support for its innovative platform, QUICKS. The company is raising $300K to develop and launch the mobile application, which aims to revolutionize the way customers connect with local service providers through an AI-powered, geo-positioned platform.

QUICKS will offer users a seamless experience in finding and booking essential services such as plumbers, electricians, hairdressers, nurses, mechanics, and more, 24/7. By integrating AI assistance and an interactive map interface, the platform ensures efficiency and convenience for both customers and service providers.

Bashar Hamood, Venture Partner at FasterCapital, commented on the collaboration:

“QUICKS is tackling a widespread problem with a smart and scalable solution. The integration of AI and geo-positioning technology makes it a standout platform in the service marketplace sector. We are excited to support INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S in refining its business model and securing the right investment partners to bring QUICKS to market.”

He further added: “At FasterCapital, we are committed to helping startups like INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S overcome financial and operational challenges through our comprehensive programs. We look forward to seeing QUICKS grow into a leading platform for service providers worldwide.”

Carlos Alcides Ramirez Rodriguez, General Manager of INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S, shared his enthusiasm about joining the program:

“The idea for QUICKS was born out of a real-life need, and we strongly believe in its potential to improve how people access and provide services. Partnering with FasterCapital is a crucial step in bringing this vision to reality, as their expertise and investor network will help us accelerate development and reach our funding goals.”

With FasterCapital’s support, INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S is poised to advance the development of QUICKS, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the service industry while fostering economic opportunities for independent professionals worldwide.