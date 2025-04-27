IBM Joins CMMI Institute’s AI Content Development Initiative

New York, USA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — ISACA’s CMMI Institute announced today that IBM has joined ISACA’s CMMI Performance Solutions as a founding sponsorship lead of the CMMI Artificial Intelligence Working Group (AI WG). This working group is leveraging industry experience and curating best practices for planned updates to the CMMI Model to incorporate AI content.

The AI WG has been providing best practice research, examples, process and tool demonstrations, and other curated information to add to the current CMMI content. This includes topics like robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), generative AI, and their relevance to innovation in advanced business processes and AI-augmented software development/services, by using AI in testing, DevSecOps, threat and vulnerability monitoring and analysis.

An early market leader in generative AI with decades of AI innovation, IBM Consulting offers a valuable perspective to the group through its expertise, methods and processes augmented by AI that help create better outcomes faster, at scale.

“Realizing value from AI at scale requires much more than retrofitting agents and assistants to outdated business processes,” said Aman K. Singhal, Partner and Quality Leader, IBM Consulting. “To go beyond modest productivity to real performance gains, we believe enterprises need to take a comprehensive AI-native approach, and we’re ready to partner with the ISACA’s CMMI community on the best practices required to perform at the highest levels in the generative AI era.”

“Making advancements and driving best practices in any emerging technology across multiple business capabilities—and particularly one as complex as AI—takes a community,” says Ron Lear, CMMI Institute Vice President, Models and Frameworks. “We are honored to have IBM play a key role in our community of AI leaders who are dedicated to charting a strong path to understanding and enhancing how AI and CMMI are leveraged to meet performance goals.”

Along with IBM, the group members—across diverse companies and industries—will:

Provide ISACA with industry subject matter expertise in the area of AI and related practices

Analyze AI industry information and provide key inputs into the design of the additional AI content

Contribute to content development and reviews

Provide input to CMMI adoption relevant to AI content

Outcomes-based Continuous Performance Improvement

CMMI Performance Solutions helps organizations across a wide range of industries around the world keep pace with the rapid changes in technology, business and global requirements to better understand their current level of capability and use that information to enhance their ability to perform, innovate and transform. A CMMI appraisal serves as a critical tool for organizations seeking to improve business results, enhance their processes and align them with industry-recognized best practices.

Current performance data shows that a remarkable 86 percent of the nearly 14,000 global organizations appraised by CMMI achieved their intended performance improvement objectives—two percentage points higher than the previous year. When looking at these organizations appraised from 2019 to 2023, top improvement areas achieved include:

On-time delivery increased by 33 percent

Schedule variance (delays) reduced by an average of 48 percent

Development productivity improved by an average of 17 percent

Defect rate or density reduced by an average of 31 percent

Customer satisfaction improved by 13 percent

“Consistent and measurable improvements are required to compete in today’s fast-moving, 24-hour connected global business environment,” said Simona Rollinson, Chief Operating Officer, ISACA. “CMMI provides outcomes-based continuous performance improvement. It offers consistent and independently verified achievement of better quality, improved cost and schedule performance, higher productivity, less risk, and better business results for organizations that have adopted CMMI.”