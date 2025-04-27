MDHow Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program to Secure $6M for AI-Powered Healthcare Expansion

Dubai, UAE, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — MDHow, a United States-based healthcare technology startup founded by Georges Sarkis, has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program as it seeks to raise $6 million to enhance its AI-driven platform. MDHow.com leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized medical advice while connecting users with healthcare professionals, specialists, and insurance providers.

The partnership with FasterCapital will support MDHow in refining its financial strategy, optimizing its investment approach, and securing the necessary funding to scale its operations. With the increasing demand for efficient, accessible, and AI-powered healthcare solutions, MDHow is positioning itself as a transformative player in the industry.

Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, shared his enthusiasm about this collaboration:

“MDHow is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today—access to reliable medical advice and streamlined connections to healthcare professionals. Their AI-driven approach has the potential to revolutionize patient experiences, and we are excited to support their fundraising efforts and growth.”

From MDHow’s side, George Sarkis, Founder of MDHow, emphasized the importance of this step:

“Joining FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program is a key milestone for us. With their guidance, we are confident in our ability to secure the right investors who share our vision of making healthcare more accessible, accurate, and user-friendly through AI technology.”

As MDHow continues to innovate and expand, this partnership with FasterCapital will play a crucial role in accelerating its mission to transform the healthcare industry with smart, AI-powered solutions.

