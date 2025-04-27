Texas Law Firm Sounds Alarm on Proposed Changes to Injury Victim Compensation

AUSTIN, TX, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Hastings Law Firm, a leading Texas medical malpractice firm, is warning Texans about proposed legislation that would drastically limit compensation for injury victims and strip away long standing legal rights. House Bill 4806 and Senate Bill 30, currently under consideration in the Texas Legislature, represent what the firm calls “a wish list for insurance companies, trucking companies, and all big businesses” at the expense of injured Texans.

“This proposed legislation represents a dangerous attack on the rights of injured Texans,” says Tommy Hastings, founder of The Hastings Law Firm. “For over 20 years, we’ve fought for victims of medical malpractice and personal injury in Texas. This bill threatens to make it nearly impossible for victims to receive just compensation for their injuries.”

The legislation would impose a $250,000 cap on noneconomic damages for ALL cases, regardless of severity or circumstances. It would also completely eliminate several critical categories of compensation, including:

Physical impairment damages, affecting those with serious injuries such as paralysis and amputation

Disfigurement damages for survivors with visible marks, scars, or deformities

Loss of companionship and society damages for families who lose loved ones

Loss of enjoyment of life damages for those who can no longer participate in activities they once valued

Additionally, the bill would limit medical expense recovery based on a secretive “database” rather than actual charges, with no allowance for inflation or future medical costs. This approach would leave many victims unable to afford necessary care and could cause healthcare providers to increasingly refuse to treat accident victims.

“An artificial cap on life and independence of $250,000 is an insult to accident survivors,” Hastings states. “Life and families are precious, and juries should decide cases, not businesses and insurance companies.”

If passed by both chambers and signed by the governor, the law would take effect September 1, 2025, unless it receives a two-thirds vote in both chambers, in which case it would take immediate effect. The bill has already gained priority status and support from key leadership, making immediate action crucial.

The Hastings Law Firm urges concerned Texans to contact their representatives through the following steps:

Find your Texas State Representative and Senator at: https://wrm.capitol.texas.gov/home Call their offices directly, as phone calls have a greater impact than emails Clearly state your opposition to HB 4806/SB 30 and ask them to vote NO Follow up with an email reiterating your concerns

“This legislation isn’t about reform, it’s about protecting corporate profits at the expense of injured Texans,” Hastings emphasizes. “It’s about taking away your constitutional right to have a jury of your peers determine what fair compensation looks like in your unique case.”

The Hastings Law Firm has established itself as a leading advocate for medical malpractice victims throughout Texas and Arizona. Founded by Tommy Hastings in 2005, the firm maintains offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, The Woodlands, and Phoenix. Hastings is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been selected for Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2010.

For complete details on how these bills threaten Texans’ injury compensation rights, read Hastings Law Firm’s comprehensive analysis of HB 4806’s impact on injury victims. Discover how these proposed changes compare to existing Texas tort law and learn why preserving your constitutional right to fair jury compensation matters for every Texas family.

Media Contact:

Sicily Mader

Media Relations, Hastings Law Firm

877-269-4620

marketing@hastingsfirm.com

www.hastingsfirm.com