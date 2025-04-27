Virginia Beach Sees Spike in Ant and Mosquito Activity as Temperatures Rise

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — As warmer weather settles into the Virginia Beach area, residents are reporting an early surge in pest activity—particularly ants and mosquitoes. According to local experts, the rise in these pests is likely due to a combination of warm weather and increased moisture, creating ideal breeding conditions.

Ant infestations have been spotted throughout neighborhoods in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Norfolk, with homeowners reporting trails of sugar ants in kitchens and stubborn colonies of fire ants around yards and patios. Meanwhile, standing water from recent rains has created a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to an uptick in complaints just as outdoor season begins.

Local pest control companies are seeing a rise in service calls, and one company in particular is standing out for its proactive response. Alta Pest Control, a family-owned business with deep ties to the community, has launched a renewed push for its premium pest control services in Virginia Beach and surrounding areas.

Alta’s premium service plan includes both general pest control and mosquito fogging, offering year-round protection for families looking to enjoy their yards without worrying about bites or infestations. Their mosquito program runs from March through October, treating outdoor areas monthly to help eliminate adult mosquitoes and reduce populations long-term.

What sets Alta apart, according to customers, is their focus on customer experience. The company offers a satisfaction guarantee, free re-treatments between visits, and prioritizes friendly, knowledgeable service technicians who take the time to educate homeowners about what’s happening on their property.

“People want more than a quick spray—they want to feel confident that the issue is truly being handled,” said a representative from Alta. “Our premium services were built for homeowners who care about quality and want reliable, lasting results.”

Virginia Beach residents interested in protecting their homes and families from ants, mosquitoes, and other seasonal pests are encouraged to contact Alta Pest Control directly to learn more about their premium service options.

About Alta Pest Control



Alta Pest Control is a licensed and insured pest control company serving Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, and surrounding communities. Known for their honest communication and elevated customer service, Alta offers year-round pest protection plans with free re-treatments and flexible scheduling. Learn more at www.altapestcontrol.com.

Media Contact:

Clark Ellis

Sales Representative

Email: sales@altapestcontrol.com

Branch location:

Alta Pest Control

2428 Almeda Ave #152

Norfolk, VA 23513

(757) 866-4077