Zuleeats Celebrates Inclusivity, Recognition, and Culture Through Food and More

Windsor, ON, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Zuleeats, the beloved Ghanaian restaurant nestled in the heart of Windsor, continues to make waves not only for its flavorful food but for its inclusive values, entrepreneurial achievements, and growing lifestyle brand. As a proudly Black-owned, women-owned, and family-operated business, Zuleeats is redefining what it means to be a restaurant by weaving together cultural authenticity, community advocacy, and vibrant creativity—all from one cozy storefront.

Led by the inspiring Chef Zule, Zuleeats has garnered national recognition for more than just delicious food. Chef Zule was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch in 2022 and one of Canada’s Top 100 Mom-preneurs in 2023, a reflection of her dedication to excellence, cultural representation, and community empowerment. Her vision for Zuleeats has always gone beyond the kitchen, aiming to make everyone feel welcome and included.

Zuleeats proudly offers a menu that reflects this spirit of inclusivity. With options like vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free meat pies, soups, and stews, the restaurant ensures that people of all dietary needs can enjoy a taste of Ghana. It’s this commitment to accessibility and hospitality that makes Zuleeats stand out among Windsor restaurants, welcoming food lovers from all walks of life to explore West African cuisine.

In addition to its award-winning food, Zuleeats has expanded into a line of non-food items that showcase its vibrant brand personality. From colorful enamel pins and reusable insulated shopping bags to bold and stylish t-shirts—including the fan-favorite Spicy Beef Tee—Zuleeats invites customers to wear their love for Ghanaian food proudly. These items are a natural extension of the Zuleeats mission: celebrating culture, sparking joy, and building community.

Whether you’re picking up a flaky meat pie, jollof rice for dinner, or a tote bag with flair, Zuleeats offers more than a meal—it’s a full cultural experience.

Visit Zuleeats at 2760 Howard Ave, Unit 7, Windsor, ON, or follow along online to stay up to date on new menu items, merch drops, and more.