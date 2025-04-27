Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics Promotes Preventive Dental Health with Personalized Care Plans in Wichita Falls and Princeton TX

Wichita Falls, TX, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics is proud to reinforce its commitment to community wellness by promoting preventive dental care through personalized treatment plans. By focusing on early detection and customized routines, the practice continues to help families in Wichita Falls and Princeton, TX achieve lifelong oral health.

Understanding that prevention is the foundation of a healthy smile, Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics takes a proactive approach to care. From routine cleanings and exams to patient education and lifestyle-based recommendations, each care plan is designed to meet the specific needs of every individual, regardless of age or dental history.

“Preventive care is more than just a check-up—it’s the key to avoiding complex and costly dental problems down the road,” said Dr. Sravanthi Dandala, general dentist at Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics. “Our goal is to create a care experience that’s tailored to each patient, empowering them to maintain strong, healthy smiles year-round.”

The team offers a full range of preventive services, including professional cleanings, digital X-rays, fluoride treatments, and sealants for children and teens. For adults, personalized risk assessments and wellness checks are paired with educational tools to encourage better home care habits and long-term results.

Dr. James Garrett, orthodontist at the practice, added, “We take the time to understand our patients’ needs and provide care that works for their lifestyle. Whether someone is managing early orthodontic concerns or simply maintaining their smile, our personalized approach makes a real difference.”

With a strong focus on prevention, Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics continues to build long-term relationships rooted in trust, comfort, and education. The practice invites families across Wichita Falls and Princeton to explore the benefits of preventive care and take the next step toward lifelong dental wellness.

About Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics

Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics is a full-service dental practice with locations in Wichita Falls and Princeton, TX. Offering a wide range of services including general dentistry, pediatric care, orthodontics, and cosmetic treatments, the practice is known for its patient-centered approach and commitment to excellence.