Objectways Technologies Expands Global Footprint with New Branch in Arizona, USA

Posted on 2025-04-27 by in Computers, Software // 0 Comments

Karur, India and Arizona, USA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Objectways Technologies, a leading provider of data labeling services for various industries, is proud to announce the opening of its new branch in Arizona, USA. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, solidifying its position as a global player in the data annotation industry.

 

Objectways Technologies has been delivering high-quality data labeling services to clients across the globe, with existing branches in Karur and Coimbatore, India. The new branch in Arizona will enable the company to better serve its clients in the United States and expand its reach in the global market.

 

“We are thrilled to take this significant step in our journey,” said Ravishankar, CEO of Objectways Technologies. “Our expansion into the US market is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional data labeling services to our clients worldwide. With our well-trained team and expertise in handling complex data annotation tasks, we are confident that our new branch in Arizona will enable us to take our services to the next level.”

 

Objectways Technologies provides data labeling services for a wide range of industries, including but not limited to:

 

– Artificial Intelligence

– Machine Learning

– Autonomous Vehicles

– Healthcare

– E-commerce

 

The company’s team of experts is well-equipped to handle various data annotation tasks, from simple classification to complex Lidar object detection.

 

For more information about Objectways Technologies and its services, please visit www.Objectways.com

 

Contact:

Mr. Ravishankar

+91-9597970201

Sales@objectways.com

https://objectways.com/

 

